Cummins challenges Boshart Davis' seat in House District 15 race

“We rely on that in order to fund and have money to be able to pay for these programs and these benefits for our communities,” she said.

Boshart Davis also emphasized not only her support for local law enforcement, but also a desire to fortify agencies so as to “preserve common civility.”

“Our law enforcement not only deserves our support, but they also need more resources, continued training, and local community leader's support to ensure criminal elements stay at bay,” Boshart Davis said. “We need to keep our communities safe, and law enforcement ranks clear of bad actors.”

Overall, Boshart Davis said, she wants to help keep the balance of power in Salem while continuing to serve her neighbors.

“The imbalance of our state and its leadership, over the past couple of decades, is undeniable,” she said. “Restoring balance in Salem means a check on the Executive branch and means representation of all Oregonians.”

Cummins said the task of running in a district that’s been red for two decades has been daunting, but she’s passionate about helping all people in the district.

“I’m not here to just help the Latinx community,” she said. “I bring a new perspective and a new shared experience to the table. I’m someone that will stand up to bullies. I’m not afraid to speak my mind. As a woman, we need to be heard.”

