Benton County seeks renewal of public safety, health levy

Have we approached levy fatigue yet? Curtis Wright, who has led numerous successful campaigns in the county and is leading the charge to pass Measure 2-130, says no.

“The voters in Benton County, in the Corvallis School District, and in the city of Corvallis have more often than not shown they care a lot about maintaining our quality of life, about providing needed services for the benefit of all, and especially those in our communities who are otherwise underserved,” Wright said. “I trust they will continue to vote with their hearts.”

A new jail?

Benton County officials are hoping that generosity continues into May of 2022, when a new justice system improvement plan likely will be on the ballot, with the key item being a new jail. Measures to replace the jail have not fared as well as the county’s local option levy, which has been a winner since 1998, except for a hiccup in 2006 that was quickly rectified in 2007.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Jail bonds, however, have been turned down repeatedly, most recently in 2015, when a $25 million plan that would have placed the new jail in Philomath was defeated.

The new proposal, which still is being refined, likely would cost in the $90 million to $100 million range, said Nick Kurth, the project coordinator for the county's justice system plan.