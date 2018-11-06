Here’s a look at how candidates in contested races in Linn County’s smaller towns fared.
Brownsville
Four candidates were seeking three City Council positions in Brownsville.
According to preliminary election results, released at 9:23 p.m., incumbent Mike Neddeau was leading the way with 397 votes, followed by incumbent Tricia Thompson with 390 votes, David Hansen with 352 votes, and Allen Buzzard with 288 votes.
Halsey
Five individuals were seeking three four-year terms for the City Council, but the preliminary results were extremely close.
Michelle Isom was leading with 151 votes, followed by incumbent Jerome Gillson with 119 votes, incumbent Jennifer Johnson with 110 votes, incumbent Kenneth Lorensen with 110 votes and Norma Hoover with 96 votes.
Harrisburg
The city of Harrisburg had five candidates vying for three City Council positions.
Kim Downey led the way with 502 votes, followed by incumbent Charlotte Thomas with 449 votes, Adam Keaton with 444 votes, Curt Thomas with 309 votes and Jenniffer Bissonette with 250 votes.
Millersburg
The city of Millersburg had four candidates seeking two open City Council positions.
Incumbent Scott Cowan was leading with 553 votes, Mayor Jim Lepin had 548 votes, Robin Wilson Whitney had 379 votes and Chris Patton had 302 votes.
The City Council appoints the mayor, so Lepin was running for re-election on the council.