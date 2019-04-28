May 21 : Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Postmarks do not count.

May 16 : Last day ballots can be mailed back

Tuesday : Last day to register to vote

THE THREE LEVIES

2011, Measure 2-74

Term: three years

Money raised: $1.9 million per year

Property tax rate: 45 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value

Services supported: library, Osborn Aquatic Center, Chintimini Senior and Community Center, social services

Election result: 65 percent favored Measure 2-74

2013, Measure 2-86

Term: five years

Money raised: $3.5 million per year

Property tax rate: 82 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value

Services supported: library, Osborn Aquatic Center, Chintimini Senior and Community Center, social services, plus three community livability police officers, one school resource officer, one fire prevention officer and 1.5 hires in planning and code enforcement.

Election result: 52 percent of voters favored Measure 2-86

2019, Measure 2-123

Term: Five years

Money raised: $5.8 million per year

Property tax rate: $1.07 per $1,000 of assessed property value

Services supported: library, Osborn Aquatic Center, Chintimini Senior and Community Center, Majestic Theatre, social services, parks and recreation programs and parks maintenance

Election result: TBD