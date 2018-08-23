Voters will have a choice of candidates this November for representation on the Albany City Council: All three wards and the mayor's position are contested races this year.
The filing deadline was Monday for people wanting to enter a declaration of candidacy. One council seat in each ward and the mayor’s position are up for election this year.
Incumbent council members Dick Olsen and Bessie Johnson have filed to run again, as has Mayor Sharon Konopa. Councilor Ray Kopczynski has decided not to run again, and two people are vying for his seat.
Olsen, who is retired, served as a city councilor from 1972 to 1978, then served as Albany's mayor. He was re-elected to the council in 1998 and has been a councilor since.
Olsen will face Kent Hickam to represent the Ward I-A seat. Hickam, an attorney, is a former councilor who served from 1995 to 1998. He also has served on the Linn County Public Safety Coordinating Council.
Johnson, who is retired, has served on the city's budget committee and was first elected to the council in 2002. She will face Jessi Brenneman to represent Ward III-A position.
Brenneman, who owns and operates a dog grooming business, has not had previous experience with government service.
Alex Johnson II and C. Jeffery Evans are competing to represent Ward II-A. Johnson is a principal agent and member with TrueLife Financial Solutions, LLC. This would be his first foray into government service.
Evans, a land use planner and author, is principal consultant with Evans Consulting Services LLC and has served on Albany's Human Relations Commission from 2007 to 2009, the budget committee from 2008 to 2009, the planning commission in 2007, and a variety of committees and boards in previous years in California and New Mexico.
Konopa, who has served 10 years as mayor, also served as a city councilor from 1997 to 2008. Her challenger, Charley Smith, is manager of Valley Park in Albany. This would be his first experience with government service.
Albany city councilors are elected to four-year terms and the mayor to a two-year term. Councilors are elected in each of three wards, while the mayor is elected at large.