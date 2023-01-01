The Nov. 8 election gives us a tale of two cities in Linn County

Nov. 8 fell like a shattering mirror before the Republican Party.

In Linn County, like most other places, voters either were energized or left reeling from six years of Trump-effect politics, and the midterms showed there very much are two sides to one Grand Old Party.

Experts and party insiders say a voter’s closeness to a larger city, or how deep they are into social media, likely dictates which version of Republican they see reflected back at them.

In Albany, two longtime incumbents lost their seats to make way for a younger, more diverse city council.

And then there was Lebanon, where constituents voted in a slate of conservative candidates for the city’s nonpartisan council.

Council appointee Gamael Nassar lost his bid for the mayor’s seat and the city’s politics, described by former and current councilors as usually sleepy, were charged with candidate debates, anti-LGBTQ+ mailers and a campaign to hand out pocket versions of the U.S. Constitution.

“This election was a bit of an eye-opener,” Nassar said.

Looking purple

In Albany, the 2022 election saw some historic firsts. Post-election, the Hub City’s council comprises more women than ever, and Ward 3 voters selected Ramycia McGhee, who will serve as the first Black woman to hold city office.

All three incoming council members were also all endorsed by Linn County Democrats. The success marks a change from 2020, when three candidates were endorsed but only one elected, according to Linn County Democrats Chair Jerred Taylor.

Council jobs ostensibly aren’t Democrat or Republican. But political analysts say Albany’s core of Democratic voters and more moderate Republican voters may make Albany a “purple” city in very red Linn County.

Albany saw increased Democratic registrations in the past six years, according to data synthesized from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office and Linn and Benton counties’ election officials.

Democrats outnumbered Republicans in Albany by a tally of 11,810 to 11,234, according to Dec. 12 data.

But Oregon’s largest voting bloc is unaffiliated — those constituents who registered to have their ballots counted but not attached to any organized party. The same is true in Albany: They numbered 14,646 on Dec. 12.

Unaffiliated voters tend to break with the overall views of their community. That means they’re likely as moderate as Albany’s party-affiliated voters.

In Lebanon, as in much of the rural state, the unaffiliated voters probably helped push the city to the right.

One only needs to look at the race for a U.S. Senate seat to notice Albany’s subtle differences with its neighbors. The city’s voters have elected both Republicans and Democrats to the Capitol.

In 2022, incumbent Democrat Ron Wyden won over Albany, whose voters rejected Republican challenger Jo Rae Perkins, a far-right candidate — who lives in Albany.

The race for a seat in the state Senate in Salem went the other way for Albany voters, but by a very thin margin: Democratic Party incumbent state Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin “lost” Albany by 250 votes to Republican challenger Valerie Draper Woldeit.

“Looking at senator elections, and Democrats and Republicans winning those races, demonstrates Albany’s purpleness,” Taylor said.

When tested, Linn County’s urban Republicans tend to shirk candidate platforms that verge too far toward either pole of the electorate, he added.

Historically, the city was “comfortably” Republican, said Ben Roche, vice chair of the Linn County Republican Party.

Statewide, Christine Drazan came within 4 points of Governor-elect Tina Kotek by the end of her gubernatorial bid, the first time a Republican came that close to the governor’s mansion in 12 years, although the entry of a well-known nonaffiliated candidate, Betsy Johnson — who made an Albany stump stop — surely played a role.

Polling in September placed the two major party candidates in a dead heat with Oregon voters.

Albany felt that urgency — Roche estimated more than 80% of local Republicans responded to midterm races for federal and state offices. Drazan won the city by about 11 percentage points.

“We are very pleased with that turnout,” Roche said.

So why did local seats go the other direction? Roche said voters in moderate Albany selected some candidates, Democrat and Republican, as the choice against polemics and bombast.

Kotek, for example, was painted in the runup to November as the hardline leftist successor to Kate Brown. She vowed to maintain Brown-era executive orders, establishing herself as a head executive who will prioritize tough emissions standards over the woes of business owners who see cap-and-trade laws as unfair.

Republican legislators walked out of both chambers in Salem over bills in 2019 and 2020 that sought to place a limit on pollution.

That was with some urging by Timber Unity, a corporate owner-backed lobbying group with mid-Willamette Valley trucking industry connections, Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection appearances and support from militias.

The walkouts led to Brown’s decree and was a dividing line for parties in 2022.

And Timber Unity made endorsements in November, including sheriff candidate Jon Raymond and Drazan for governor.

Before the polarization

Old-timers say “Republican” doesn’t mean what it used to. Or is it that “conservative” means a lot more?

Legislators and staffers who knew Liz VanLeeuwen painted the former state House representative as a willing champion for rural Oregon causes. VanLeeuwen was among organizers in her caucus who flipped the chamber in 1991, when Oregon’s representative body gained three Republicans for a 32-28 majority over Democrats.

VanLeeuwen’s granddaughter said her grass seed farmer and agriculture advocate grandmother didn’t champion every conservative cause — VanLeeuwen very much was opposed to anti-abortion movement in the state Legislature.

“Actually, she took a lot of flak from her party for it,” Arwen McGilvra said.

McGilvra cared for VanLeeuwen in the former state House representative’s final months. She said her grandmother was unimpressed with gubernatorial candidate Drazan, the former House minority leader who ran in part on a religion-based, pro-birth platform.

Early in the race, Drazan’s campaign pushed messaging to potential supporters, coloring the candidate as the only anti-abortion choice out of three.

“She switched right then to supporting Betsy Johnson,” McGilvra said of VanLeeuwen.

McGilvra is worried Oregon voters increasingly conflate Republican values with conservative values.

“I think the party actually used to be much more libertarian,” she said.

McGilvra’s sentiment echoes that of former VanLeeuwen colleague Carolyn Oakley, who said the Republican party contains multitudes.

Long before the Democratic Party of Oregon began its 16-year executive-legislative trifecta, and a half-century before supporters of President Donald Trump took to the steps of the U.S. Capitol, Republican Gov. Tom McCall made the case for abortion access as individual rights “equal before the law.”

“Women are discriminated against by abortion laws that are callous tools of shame instead of useful social instruments,” McCall said in a 1969 Legislative address.

Lawmakers rolled back century-old restrictions, passing a law to allow abortions in cases of fetal anomaly, incest or rape.

McCall was two years into his first term at the state’s helm.

Then language shifted. Legislative priorities shifted. State and federal Republican cadres became more combative, more brash, more extreme in an effort to seize and hold power.

Some credit Newt Gingrich’s success torpedoing bipartisan congressional coalitions in the 1980s with the party’s new modus operandi.

Republicans in Oregon held on to a House majority until 2004. They held the Senate from 1995 to 2002.

And the state’s GOP lost its libertarian flare.

Some chart a middle path

In the newly redrawn 5th Congressional District, Oregon voters given a novel choice sent Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer to the U.S. House.

Her competition, Jamie McLeod-Skinner also was portrayed as a far-left political player.

Those same voters likely bucked at the firebrand messaging of Jo Rae Perkins in the race for U.S. Senator.

“They said, ‘No, I want to stay down the middle,’” Roche said.

Meanwhile, Wyden instead was elected to his fifth term in the U.S. Senate.

Roche said the Democrat incumbent has logged a Congressional record that doesn’t break toward partisan ends of the political spectrum.

“He’s not a left-wing, socialist Democrat. He’s not a (U.S. Sen.) Bernie Sanders Democrat,” Roche said. “He’s not an (U.S. Rep. Alexandria) Ocasio-Cortez candidate.”

But in rural Linn County, voters rallied to Perkins and Drazan’s anti-abortion messaging.

Some don’t

Lebanon supported Perkins — who attended the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt, though she said she didn’t breach the Capitol, and who was booted off the Albany city’s Human Relations Commission — by 20 points.

Chavez-DeRemer led her opponent by 28 points among Lebanon voters, who chose Drazan over Kotek by 30 points.

Returned ballots in Albany tend to stay within 5 points of center, flowing to blue or red candidates depending on the year.

Before congressional redistricting, Albany chose Peter DeFazio, a Democrat whose 36 years in the chamber gets him into the all-time Top 50 list of longest-serving House representatives, over Art Robinson, a climate change denier who famously asked 4th Oregon District constituents to donate their pee for a health study he was conducting.

Albany backed DeFazio by 10 points in 2016, and more than 9 points in 2018. That split shrank to 3 percentage points in 2020 against Republican challenger Alek Skarlatos.

On the other hand, Lebanon’s love of Republican gubernatorial candidates grew, 18, then 24, then 30 points in races between 2016 and 2022.

Perkins’ support grew as well, from 15 percentage points in 2020 when she ran against U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley.

Election results show already conservative Lebanon moved to the right in the last six years.

It gets more complicated at the local level, when residents go to elect the mayor and City Council members. While nonpartisan, even if the voters know the candidates’ political affiliations, that doesn’t mean they’ll simply vote the party line.

“Local elections, such as mayor and city council, tend to hinge more on the individual candidates or specific issues,” Mark Henkles, professor of political science at Western Oregon University said via email.

He established Trump as a possible bellwether for far-right commitment.

A citywide electorate swinging its support away from Trump in 2020 after initially supporting the former president in 2016 could also mean less support for conservative causes in general.

That’s what appears to have happened in Albany, which broke by 6 points for ex-President Donald Trump in 2016. Four years later, Joe Biden took the city by nearly 3 points.

Meanwhile, Trump’s support in Lebanon was by a spread of 22 points in 2016, diminishing by just 2 in 2020 to 20 points, indicating a continued majority.

Those numbers echo national polling that showed religious and rural Republicans tended to gravitate toward Trump and Trump-adjacent politicians in 2016 and 2020.

Nearly one in four, or 23% of, Republicans, identified as “faith and flag” conservatives according to a 2021 Pew Research Center report. Those are the Republicans the nonpartisan social research outfit characterize as right-wing hardliners, the furthest to the fringes who believe national policy should reflect their religious values.

Another 23% identified as the populist right contingency of the Republicans, those unlikely to have a college degree and overwhelmingly live in the rural United States.

Unlike faith and flag conservatives, the populist right is more critical of corporate power in the U.S. economic system and deems soaring profits of publicly traded companies as unfair.

But a majority of both factions not only backed Trump in 2016, they continued to support Trump and those Trump endorsed in 2022.

Zooming in on the local

For local government positions, there is a tendency to embrace familiarity — incumbents and well-known family names tend to garner more support independent of local issues.

One local operative in the Oregon Democratic party described the tendency for voters to fill the bubble next to a name they know as a sort of “local sweetheart” effect.

In Albany, incumbent Dick Olsen served in city government on and off for 50 years. Bessie Johnson represented Ward 3 for 20 years.

In 2022, however, both were swept out of office.

Albany is growing — and growing cities tend to shift their voting, said Jim Moore, political analyst and professor at Pacific University.

What drives a more progressive change, Moore said, depends on two variables: population and economic growth.

“In Oregon, there is a tendency for the larger the city is, the more democratic it leans,” Moore said.

At 57,000, Albany’s population is the largest of any in Linn County. Lebanon had about 19,000 according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics.

It also has a different economy.

Albany holds a lot of weight in manufacturing and has some big players in the metals and aerospace parts.

The Hub City businesses that draw the most employment are Target, ATI and Pacific Cast Technologies. There’s also Oregon Freeze Dry, creating a diverse industry that doesn’t just rely on one type of business, said an Albany Area Chamber of Commerce spokesperson.

Cities with newer, often “more techy” economies tend to skew more progressive than cities whose business landscape may have localized economies with lumber or factories, Moore said. This may be why a city like Albany would vote more progressively than other cities in Linn County, he added.

A conservative machine

Voters in Lebanon chose a slate of city councilors who ran on branding that seized on words like “constitution” and “conservative.” They ran as a check on the city’s expanding population, briefly among the fastest-growing in the United States.

Their opponents had sought investing in the city’s partially-abandoned strategic plan and encouraging expansion of the local economy, diversity, and city services for Lebanon’s unhoused population.

Lebanon headquarters Entek, the country’s most prolific manufacturer of insulating components called separators used in lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries.

Lowe’s selected the city for a 1.4 million square-foot warehouse that distributes goods to dozens of the chain’s stores throughout the Northwest.

And Lebanon courted Western University of Health Sciences when the Pomona, California-based school was looking to establish an Oregon footprint. The city now has two campuses, a medical school and another for health care occupations.

Yet much of the 2022 political discourse became wrapped up in a failed petition in the spring to have Lebanon’s mayor declare June as Pride Month.

Kenneth Jackola, the city’s mayor-elect, comes from a family with decades of living in Lebanon and working in logging.

The name also was propelled to visibility in some local government conflict.

His relatives are named in a case with Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division from 2021, when state inspectors investigated 10 complaints that Sugar Vibes, co-owned by Janice Jackola, who is Kenneth Jackola’s sister-in-law, wasn’t enforcing state masking rules.

The bakery wasn’t.

Sugar Vibes owners had not paid Oregon the $8,900 levied against the bakery as of October 2022. The state has sent the fine into collections.

Pushback became a galvanizing force in Lebanon in the run-up to November. Some of those involved in the furor over Sugar Vibes backed a conservative political action organization, Candidate Identification and Selection Committee, a not-so-behind-the-scenes player in the 2022 local elections.

The PAC shares space in the Lebanon Plaza strip mall with Free Linn County; Linn County Parents for Academic Excellence; and Parents Rights in Education. The groups’ activism in the local public schools eventually spilled over to the City Council elections, even though the council does not oversee the schools.

Messaging and organizing strategies from the state-level version of Parents Rights, based in Tigard, became entwined with protests in early 2022 over a proposed health clinic in Lebanon schools that some feared would indoctrinate students into the LGBTQ+ community, refer students for sex hormone treatments and allow for abortions.

“Course curriculum plans require students to respect and accept these lifestyles as NORMAL,” the group’s website reads.

Critics of Lebanon Community Schools, including Lindsay Pehrson, a licensed practical nurse, helped organize local support for Parents Rights. Although she announced in local right-wing media content producer Rogue Splice that she would run for mayor, she never filed her candidacy with the city.

A mailer sent to Lebanon voters in the fall conflated some of the anti-woke, homophobic messaging of Parents Rights with the keep-Lebanon-small messaging of council candidates.

The mailer, featuring candidates including Jackola, called the failed proclamation one “based on sexual and lifestyle preferences.”

Candidates argued that elected officials shouldn’t have to hear about the sexuality of their constituents and that a Pride proclamation would elevate LGBTQ+ people over everyone else.

Jackola and city councilor-elect Dave Workman both had similar stumping points in interviews with Mid-Valley Media that referenced times when Lebanon had a smaller population, affordable single-family homes and timber jobs.

Both also campaigned under the auspices of the Candidate Identification and Selection Committee PAC.

Social media mania

Roche, the Linn County Republican Party’s vice chair, describes himself as a Constitutional Republican. He sees the general population of voters charged by messages on social media.

“We’ve fractured into tribalism because of the public square,” Roche said.

He was on Gab, briefly, and Parler, and Rumble — “I’ve tried them all.”

He tried to stick it out on Trump’s Truth Social but said users on each of the platforms generally stuck to insular conversations where differing viewpoints were excluded.

“If you’re following people who confirm your biases, you’re not going to seek to understand an issue,” Roche said.

Roche said listening sessions and town halls are better formats — venues where people have to talk face to face about concepts like critical race theory or school-based health centers.

Roche sees the response by conservatives in 2022 in rural Linn County as one of fear rather than hate.

“Those things tend to spook parents who are more conservative, and certainly Christian conservatives,” Roche said.

So, what happens when people live somewhere or are given more venues to have those conversations?

Trail blazing

Albany’s triumphant triumvirate did their share of shoe leather burning and door knocking to keep the conversation going in person.

For Jackie Montague, the news of the three new candidates, McGhee, Steph Newton and herself, was not a surprise. It was the result of a lot of hard work, she said.

The three would support each other and bounce off ideas. She never felt alone in the campaign, she said. She believes the new council is now more representative of the city itself.

“As city demographics change, the City Council reflects that, and I see a diverse perspective even within parties,” she said.

McGhee is the first Black female city councilor in Albany. That means there are a lot of eyes on her, and a pressure to set a precedent for all the Black women who may follow, she said.

“When blazing a trail, there are sacrifices,” McGhee said.

This isn’t the first trail she’s blazed. Being the first person in her family to get a doctorate degree, she said she has had to give up a lot of her time and opportunities for her successes.

“Anyone who has done something great, it has come at a cost,” she said.

There’s no room for mistakes, McGhee acknowledged. She isn’t afforded the same grace as her white counterparts.

“Black people don’t get that grace; you make one mistake, you’re a screw up,” she said.

When McGhee first ran for City Council, she was prepared for it to go either way, she said. She didn’t underestimate the incumbent, Bessie Johnson, she said.

The night preliminary election results were released, she made peace with whatever outcome she would be presented and visited religious scripture, she said.

Newton, who has been affiliated with the Linn County Democrats for about seven years, believes she won because she had a strategy.

She targeted her home visits to people who voted in off-year elections.

She believes Albany may be voting more progressively because there are more people moving to Albany for its affordable housing options and access to medical services and grocery stores.

“I feel like things are changing,” she said. “And Albany is only going to attract more people as it grows as a city.”







Related stories:

Lebanon at a crossroads

Here’s what on the minds of the two candidates for Lebanon mayor

Albany on its way to younger, more diverse City Council

Timber Unity throwing brand recognition behind these mid-Willamette races