Sweet Home, these are your candidates for City Council

The list of Sweet Home City Council candidates for the Nov. 8 General Election ballot are in, with six candidates eyeing four open positions.

Holding those seats currently are Greg Mahler, Diane Gerson, Susan Coleman, and Dylan Richards. Gerson has opted not to run for re-election.

Challenging the three incumbents are Josh Thorstad, James Risinger and David L. Loeman.

After the four councilors are sworn in, the council will nominate from their ranks someone to serve as mayor and president pro tem positions at the first meeting in January, Administrative Services Manager Julie Fisher said.

The three incumbents

Mahler, currently mayor, is running for another term on City Council. He owns Hoy’s Hardware.

Coleman works as an executive assistant to a CEO and has held previous leadership titles in the Linn County Public Safety Committee, Linn County Compensation Board, Sweet Home Legislative Committee, Sweet Home Safety Committee and Sweet Home Library Board.

Richards works at Bruce Logging. He is currently a Republican precinct committee person.

The three challengers

Thorstad is a self-employed business owner. He previously held the position of vice chair of the Linn County Republican Party, according to his application.

Risinger owns Sweet Home Liquor Store.

Loeman has worked for the U.S. Post Office. He is a Sweet Home Planning and Zoning commissioner and served three years on the Budget Committee and Charter Review Committee, according to his application.

The three candidates with the most votes will receive four-year terms. The candidate with the fourth highest number of votes will receive a two-year term, according to Fisher.