The Oregon State University football team hosts Washington on Friday night, which means special weeknight football parking protocols will be in place for faculty, staff, students and campus visitors.
The Beavers host the Huskies at 7:30 p.m. at Reser Stadium. The university expects a larger than normal number of campus visitors because Friday through Sunday is Fall Family Weekend.
Faculty, staff and campus visitors with parking permits for A, B and C zones can park in lots near Reser Stadium only until 1 p.m. Signs will be posted at the affected lots.
OSU officials suggest that campus employees who usually work 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. shifts to use public transit, walk, bike or carpool to campus.
You have free articles remaining.
The OSU Beaver Bus shuttle system only will operate from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
University officials are encouraging faculty, staff, students and visitors to use public transit, walk, bike or car pool to campus. The university also is providing a special football shuttle from the Benton County Fairgrounds to Reser Stadium. The shuttle starts running at 4:40 p.m. and will continue until one hour after the game ends.
This is the final weeknight home game for the Beavers. The home schedule concludes with a game Saturday, Nov. 23 against Arizona State. No time has been established yet for that contest.