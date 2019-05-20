Tuesday is the last day to vote, and voters are advised to make sure their ballots are dropped off by 8 p.m.
Election officials note that it is too late for voters to post a ballot via the U.S. mail.
On the eve of the election county officials report that the turnout is just short of 10 percent in Linn County and nearly 24 percent in Benton County.
Linn County
Key issues in Linn County include school district votes for the Linn-Benton-Lincoln ESD, Linn-Benton Community College, Central Linn, Greater Albany, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Santiam Canyon, Scio, and Sweet Home.
In addition to the board vote Santiam Canyon voters will pass judgment on a facilities levy.
Other Linn County districts on the ballot include rural and regular fire districts in Albany Rural, Brownsville, Halsey-Shedd, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Lyons, Mill City, Scio, Sweet Home and Tangent as well as water districts such as Dever-Conner, Grand Prairie, Little Muddy Creek, Lyons-Mehama, North Lebanon and South Santiam.
Miscellaneous districts on the ballot include Lebanon Aquatic, Oakville Community/Park and Recreation and the Sweet Home Cemetery District.
Benton County
Two measures are on the ballot, a renewal of the local option property tax levy for the city of Corvallis and an operations levy for the Country Estates Road District.
School district posts are up for grabs for Linn-Benton Community College, Alsea, Corvallis, Greater Albany, Monroe and Philomath. Rural and regular fire districts on the ballot include Adair, Alsea, Blodgett-Summit, Corvallis Rural, Hoskins-Kings Valley, Monroe, North Albany, Palestine and Philomath.
Miscellaneous districts include Vineyard Mountain Park and Rec, the Asbahr-Pilkington Special Road District, the Hidden Valley Special Road District and the Alsea Cemetery District.