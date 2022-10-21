Here's where the 3 candidates for Corvallis mayor stand on homelessness

Time and again, people in Corvallis tell officials that homelessness is the most pressing issue in the city.

The successful candidate for Corvallis mayor — there are three running now that Mayor Biff Traber is stepping down — will no doubt find himself leading the City Council through countless discussions on a subject that seems to have no clear solution at hand.

The mayoral race includes former Ward 2 Councilors Charles Maughan and Roen Hogg, as well as Council Vice President Andrew Struthers. It’s the first time Corvallis is using ranked choice voting in city elections.

Possible pause on homeless camp sweeps

Social service providers recently called for a “rolling moratorium” on clearing homeless camps in the city. They envision well-publicized, temporary bans on sweeps at rotating locations. That way, the sweeps that do occur wouldn’t be random and the unhoused would know they have a safe place to relocate.

Hogg sees both sides of sweeping homeless camps. Shuffling people from place to place doesn’t cure the lack of housing, but the accumulation of trash, noise and other byproducts of homeless encampments in public spaces can’t be ignored. He also worries about the potential for fires and environmental damage.

“My gut feeling is we really need to get people into regular housing,” Hogg said. “It’s very difficult if you’re in a tent to feel that you belong in a community.”

Sweeps don’t help homeless people, but they’re a necessary balance in being responsible stewards of public green spaces and protecting surrounding natural areas, Struthers said. He’s open to the idea of trying something new, including a discussion on the sweep moratorium. He favors a holistic approach that brings public and private groups together.

“I don’t know if the moratorium is going to be the right solution, but I’m willing to have that conversation to see if we can make it work,” Struthers said.

Under an emergency use like what was applied during the height of the pandemic, city parks could be used for homeless camping, maybe on six-month rotations each, Maughan suggested. That would help service providers connect with clients while the city oversees health and safety aspects.

“We’re driving people further and further from help,” Maughan said. “If we can’t provide shelter, better to have it where we can provide hygiene services, mental health services, drug counseling on site.”

Should Corvallis manage homeless camping?

Faced with rising homelessness in Corvallis, some advocates have called for the city to engage in managed camping, which would entail using city funds, staff and potentially even land. Nothing like that is on the table, but the next mayor can expect to hear more about it.

“We can all agree having people sleeping in our alleyways, defecating and using drugs in our parks, this is not what anybody wants,” Maughan said. “However, the current process does not work.”

Citing mounting costs and staff time to sweep homeless camps, Maughan said he supports some type of managed or sanctioned camping approach. He said the city has to be involved and should declare an emergency to allow camping parks on a temporary basis, unless somebody offers up their land for that purpose.

When it comes to the city directly managing homeless camps, Struthers is a no. He’d rather see the city partnering on efforts, perhaps finding land or raising some funding. But there’s too much liability and not enough resources for him to be comfortable with the city going it alone.

“If we were, say the city of Portland, with specific houseless taxes on businesses, I’d be open to trying some different things, but we don’t have those resources like Portland,” Struthers said.

Nodding to the housing-first concept, Hogg wants to know what has worked in other cities. The same applies to managed camping — he wants to see the data from other successful efforts. He believes the community will support programs with proven track records.

“We should be looking at what other cities are doing and seeing what works,” Hogg said. “How did they provide the oversight? How was it managed? Then we can look at doing something similar.”

Searching for solutions

To combat homelessness, it’s going to take long-term solutions, Struthers said. He said one piece of the puzzle is the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity (HOPE) Advisory Board, a city-county coordinated response to homeless issues.

The city is making progress on policy recommendations from HOPE, but it will take some time, he said.

“We’re not going to get every person housed tomorrow or next year,” he said, adding that HOPE was the catalyst for money from state legislation addressing housing and homelessness.

A proponent of advisory groups, Hogg would like to see the city return to cultivating its own advisers on numerous topics to help inform officials and the public. He believes the council could move faster when facing emerging and ongoing issues with support from volunteer community advisers.

“I think it would make sense to model the advisory groups off of the 2040 vision statement,” he said. “Right now, there’s really no structure in place to get information for the council to help them make decisions.”

Involved with HOPE since its inception, Maughan pointed out the group makes recommendations, but it’s on city and county leaders to act. In terms of city advisory groups, he feels in the past they weren’t put to work effectively.

He’d like the city to take advantage of the community’s knowledge.

“We have a very intelligent, passionate community,” he said. “We should analyze our needs. We should have advisory boards that can really work on those needs, and we should put them to work.”