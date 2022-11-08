Elections: Here's how Albany voted for Ward 2 (starting at 8 p.m.)

Results for Ward 2 Albany City Council member will be reported in this space after 8 p.m. and will be updated throughout election night, Nov. 8.

The race is a standoff between Jackie Montague and Josiah Blaisdell. The seat represents roughly central and southwest Albany.

Current incumbent Stacey Bartholomew, appointed to fill Alex Johnson's seat on the council when he was elected mayor, has opted not to run.

Montague, a senior process leader who works at ATI Specialty Alloys and Components, is concerned about Albany’s growth impacts on the environment. She also hopes to make more affordable housing options available.

Educator Blaisdell wants Albany to be a hub of technological advancement and accessibility, both online and in person. Blaisdell believes if Albany is more open to technology, it can stimulate Albany's economy.

When asked about local homelessness, Blaisdell has some creative ideas involving access to services to get more people off the street.

Montague believes nonprofit projects, such as low-barrier shelters that house people still struggling with addiction, are important to address homelessness.

Related stories: