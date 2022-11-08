Elections: Find out how Albany voted for City Council Ward 3

In Ward 3, which represents the easternmost side of the city, two challengers are going against long-time incumbent of 20 years, Bessie Johnson.

The race attracted a total of $14,280 in campaign contributions.

Johnson is hoping to keep her seat in city council to watch the conclusion of the waterfront project. She also believes she will have to fight Measure 110, the 2020 measure decriminalizing many drug possession charges and directing cost savings to drug addiction treatment.

LBCC professor, Ramycia McGhee, is hoping to be a voice to those who don’t feel their voices are heard. She wants to see a more robust transit system and more grocery and corner stores in neighborhoods.

Bryan Munson, an operations and engineering manager, who is outspoken about second amendment rights, wants Albany to have kept infrastructure and roads. He wants to preserve Albany’s livability, referencing Portland in a state of “moral decay”.

The candidates had various ideas of how to tackle homelessness.

McGhee believes in creating more shelters and resources for people experiencing homelessness while Johnson believes resources are important, but she believes we shouldn’t “enable '' unhoused people. Munson worries about homelessness impacting the livability of neighborhoods.

Related stories: