Elections: Albany making Ward 3 council race a close one, maybe by a hair

In Ward 3, which represents the easternmost side of Albany, two challengers are going against long-time City Council incumbent of 20 years, Bessie Johnson. And it's a close race.

In the latest results, Ramycia McGhee is at the lead 36.61%. Close behind, Johnson is at 35.54%. The two had been trading off the lead position with each issuance of new results.

Bryan Munson follows behind at 27.35%, according to preliminary results posted by Linn County after 10:27 p.m.

Reached by phone, Johnson said she is nervous about the results being so close and is hoping she is able to still represent the city. With mail-in ballots still being counted, though, a lot is still up in the air, she said.

"If the trend stays in the lead, I'm happy and appreciate the support I've gotten," she said.

McGhee is left in a "wave of emotions," she said. With the race so close, it could go either way. And either way, McGhee said she is grateful.

"I'm blessed to be part of this process," she said. "It's not about me, it's about the community and it's in the hands of the people."

McGhee said she will be waiting patiently for results to be called, along with the rest of Albany.

The race for Ward 3 attracted a total of $14,280 in campaign contributions.

Johnson is hoping to keep her seat on the council to watch the conclusion of the waterfront project. She also believes she will have to fight Measure 110, the 2020 measure decriminalizing many drug possession charges and directing cost savings to drug addiction treatment.

LBCC professor McGhee is hoping to be a voice to those who don’t feel their voices are heard. She wants to see a more robust transit system and more grocery and corner stores in neighborhoods.

Munson, an operations and engineering manager, who is outspoken about second amendment rights, wants Albany to have kept infrastructure and roads. He wants to preserve Albany’s livability, referencing Portland in a state of “moral decay”.

The candidates had various ideas of how to tackle homelessness.

McGhee believes in creating more shelters and resources for people experiencing homelessness while Johnson believes resources are important, but she believes we shouldn’t “enable '' unhoused people. Munson worries about homelessness impacting the livability of neighborhoods.

