Elections: Albany is voting for Jackie Montague for Ward 2

The race for the Albany City Council Ward 2 seat is a standoff between Jackie Montague and Josiah Blaisdell, with the former in the lead after several rounds of election tallies.

For the seat represents roughly central and southwest Albany, Montague is in the lead with 53.8% of votes. Blaisdell follows with 45.3% of votes, according to Linn County preliminary results posted after 10:20 p.m.

Montague said she is excited and although results are not final, she is hopeful. She said she is reflecting about the support she has received.

"I never felt alone in this campaign, I've had a lot of help," Montague said.

Current incumbent Stacey Bartholomew, appointed to fill Alex Johnson's seat on the council when he was elected mayor, had opted not to run.

Montague, a senior process leader who works at ATI Specialty Alloys and Components, is concerned about Albany’s growth impacts on the environment. She also hopes to make more affordable housing options available.

Educator Blaisdell wants Albany to be a hub of technological advancement and accessibility, both online and in person. Blaisdell believes if Albany is more open to technology, it can stimulate Albany's economy.

When asked about local homelessness, Blaisdell has some creative ideas involving access to services to get more people off the street.

Montague believes nonprofit projects, such as low-barrier shelters that house people still struggling with addiction, are important to address homelessness.

