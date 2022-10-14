Corvallis mayoral candidate Maughan focused on housing

Corvallis mayoral candidate and former City Councilor Charles Maughan credits the city's parks and recreation programs for giving his children a great upbringing on a shoestring.

Having moved here in 2007, they took advantage of such amenities as the pool, library and parks. Now Maughan wants to be the caretaker of sorts, as mayor. He's one three candidates for the top spot left wide open when Mayor Biff Traber decided to not seek re-election.

Also pursuing the mayor’s seat are former four-term Ward 2 Councilor Roen Hogg and City Council Vice President Andrew Struthers of Ward 9. Maughan challenged Hogg unsuccessfully in a 2016 council election.

Even more than the local amenities, Maughan said he was inspired to public service by a national figure.

“I started giving back, volunteering for things, joining groups on issues,” Maughan said. “Then in 2015, I heard Bernie Sanders speak — that was really what sparked my political interest. Before that it was all community-based.”

Grassroots campaigning for Sanders led Maughan to a political education, how the government works and how the different levels interact. He took a deep dive, joining the Benton County Democrats and being elected as a precinct committee person.

Leaving the whirlwind experience of the Democratic National Convention, he asked himself, “What now?” He found the answer at Corvallis City Hall.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

A former city councilor encouraged Maughan to run for elected office. While he lost to Hogg in the end, he made a respectable showing at the ballot box. He committed to run again in two years and ultimately won the Ward 2 seat vacated by Hogg when he stepped down.

Maughan, a certified compliance analyst with Oregon Housing and Community Services, was re-elected in 2020. The ward includes downtown and the west side of South Corvallis. On council, he focused on affordable housing, climate change and homelessness.

Trying to make the most of his time as an elected official, Maughan has served on the Middle Housing Task Force and the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board and has been council liaison to the King Legacy Advisory Board, the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition and the Downtown Corvallis Association.

“Housing has become my No. 1 focus,” Maughan said. “I feel like it affects everything.”