Corvallis gave council candidate in Ward 2 a fresh start

Challenging a newly appointed City Council member, Briae Lewis says she’ll bring a diverse, uniquely qualified perspective to Corvallis government.

In September, Lewis lost a 5-4 council vote to appoint her a new member after the Ward 2 position fell vacant when Charles Maughan moved out of the ward, edged out by now-Councilor Christina Jancila. Mayor Biff Traber cast the tie-breaking vote.

Maughan, now running for mayor, endorsed Lewis as his replacement. The seat will change hands after Dec. 31, going to whoever wins the Nov. 8 election.

A Maryland transplant, Lewis moved to Corvallis in late 2019. An openly lesbian African American woman, Lewis aims to stand up for under-represented communities. She said her desire to give back has been growing since arriving in Corvallis, where she has started over from scratch and found her bubbly self again.

“What better way to serve the city that gave me basically another chance at life than being on City Council,” Lewis said. “I’ve been able to thrive as a person. My entire family has noticed a difference.”

Lewis works as residential support staff for aHope Inc. in Salem, a group home for disabled children. She’s also looking into working at the nonprofit Corvallis Environmental Center. That would let her go back to what she loves — working with children and teaching, adding she was a day care teacher for three years in Maryland.

Although she lacks elected office experience, Lewis is a precinct committee person and has been involved with the joint city-county advisory board on homelessness known as Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity, or HOPE.

“We’re seeing a lot more homelessness because of how financially impactful the pandemic was and still is with all the new variants coming out,” she said.

Having had a brush with homelessness, she puts a high priority on that topic, particularly when it comes to homeless veterans, who she said have earned whatever support they need.

“You would not be here if it wasn’t for these people, who are now not getting the help and resources they deserve,” Lewis said.