Corvallis elections 2022: Roen Hogg wants a comeback, this time as mayor

It's kind of like a rematch, but with a third challenger.

Roen Hogg first faced then-upstart Charles Maughan in 2016, where the former squeaked by the latter with a 230-vote separation in a bid to represent Ward 2.

Now they meet again, this time vying for the mayoral seat. To be successful, Hogg will also have to best Vice President Andrew Struthers of Ward 9.

Hogg is retired and formerly worked in systems, software and project management roles at Oregon State University, HP Inc. and for the state of Oregon. He was elected in 2010 and lost a mayoral race in 2018. He’s lived in Corvallis for 29 years and earned a science master’s degree from Montana State University.

While on council, Hogg worked with OSU on neighborhood issues in his ward. He said the college’s expanding population drove concerns about livability and housing affordability. He also noted his work with community members to help people experiencing homelessness.

“I believe there’s strong support in our community to help others with programs that have a proven track record of being successful,” Hogg said. “We should be looking at what other cities are doing and seeing what works.”

Inspired by former State Rep. and Benton County Commissioner Barbara Ross, Hogg said her advocacy for a housing-first approach to homelessness, based on data from other programs, mirrors how he would work the problem, making feedback-driven, evidence-based decisions.

Hoping to improve access to elected officials, Hogg plans for a “Walk with the mayor” initiative, under which he would stroll different areas of the city with constituents in sort of a regularly scheduled mobile listening session.

“People take a very active interest in the politics of the city and in the decision making,” he said.

Land use changes, such as the climate-friendly development mandates coming from the state, are a top issue for Hogg. He fears residents aren’t being informed and less public input is being sought. He also feels the lack of council advisory groups is slowing progress making information gathering harder.