Corvallis councilor Struthers wants to lead as mayor

One of three candidates for Corvallis mayor, Andrew Struthers is ready for his close-up.

He says stepping into leadership positions comes naturally to him.

“I’m comfortable in leadership roles,” Struthers said. “I’m ready to step up into the next role of mayor.”

City Council vice president and representing northeast Corvallis’ Ward 9, Struthers is facing former Ward 2 Councilor Charles Maughan, who recently vacated his position after moving. He also faces former Ward 2 Councilor Roen Hogg, who previously served four terms.

Elevated to the council after budget committee experience, he was first elected in November 2018 and re-elected in 2020. He has led council committees on charter review and advisory board restructuring. Along with his council seat, he serves as policy board chair of the Corvallis Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Struthers has been an information technology consultant at Oregon State University for a decade. He touts his interest in techniques and training regarding facilitating discussion as key to leading others.

Originally from Albany, Struthers came to Corvallis in 2006 to attend OSU, graduating with a Bachelor of Science both in finance and business information systems with a political science minor. He also served as president of the Associated Students of Oregon State University for a year.

His policy platform highlights his experience as a working parent. For example, he wants to see more economic development in Corvallis in part because shopping for kids — or anyone else — in the city is challenging, and local dollars often travel to other cities for basic goods like clothes and shoes.

“Late into my high school years, my dad became a single parent with me and my four younger sisters,” he said. “That helps me look at what Corvallis needs.”

Other top issues for Struthers include housing affordability and availability, improving local transportation infrastructure, and reducing environmental impacts at the city level.

Describing Ward 9 as having a lot of low-income housing as well as residents living on fixed incomes, Struthers said he plans to carry their perspective to the dais if elected.