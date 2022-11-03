Albany elections: Money piles up in races against longtime incumbents

In the race for Albany City Council, challengers are outraising two longtime incumbents seeking reelection on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Some of the seats on the City Council have been occupied by the same ward representatives for decades.

For example, Ward 1's Dick Olsen has been involved with city government on and off for 50 years. He's been in his current seat since 1999. While he's raised nothing, his three challengers have made it a $21,000 race. So far.

In Ward 3, 20-year incumbent Bessie Johnson is being outpaced in fundraising by one of her two challengers.

First term Mayor Alex Johnson II is also facing a challenger. While he's built himself a war chest, his challenger hasn't raised a dime.

Ward 1

Olsen is facing off with Steph Newton, Greg Hamann and Matthew Prudell in Ward 1, which includes North Albany, downtown and the Willamette neighborhood east of Lyon Street and Pacific Boulevard.

Of the $20,301 raised so far, according to the Oregon Secretary of State, donations to Newton represent $11,041.60 of that, in cash and in-kind contributions.

Newton’s largest single donation, $1,500, came from the Oregon Realtors Political Action Committee.

Other notable contributions include $1,000 from Nathan Soltz, chair of the Democratic Party of Oregon's 2nd Congressional District Committee, and $1,000 from Jerred Taylor, Linn County Democrats chair.

Newton, who is first vice chair of the Linn County Democrats, noted the two were good friends of hers.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Newton's ending cash balance is $6,294.64.

Former LBCC president Hamann has raised $9,260 in cash and loan contributions.

Hamann’s largest contribution, $2,500, came from the Good Government Council, the endorsing arm of the Albany Chamber of Commerce. He also received contributions from Rod Holmquist, vice president of Korvis Innovation at $2,000, and other businesses, such as Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home.

Current city Councilor Ray Kopczynski, who is not up for reelection this year, donated $500 to Hamann, who has $524.35 left in his cash balance after expenditures.

Financial statements for Prudell, who is crafting his campaign around ridding the water supply of fluoride, were not on file with the Secretary of State.

Olsen, who has raised nothing, said it was an intentional choice to refuse contributions.

He doesn’t want to “behold anyone” by taking contributions, he said, and instead has used his own money, all of which has gone toward fliers. The signs that are out and about town are recycled from previous years, he added.

Olsen said he wasn’t expecting his competitors to raise so much: “I’m surprised that they are so anxious to be on City Council."

Ward 2

Candidates Jackie Montague and Josiah Blaisdell are running for Ward 2, roughly central and southwest Albany. The seat is held by Stacey Bartholomew, who opted not to seek another term.

Montague has raised $3,439, $2,995.00 in the form of cash contributions. The remaining $444 come from in-kind contributions.

At $1,000, Montague's largest contribution comes from the chamber's Good Government Council. Some of Montague’s contributions are from individuals, such as an $800 donation from Camron Settlemier, a member of the advisory board for the Central Albany Revitalization Area.

Montague has an ending cash balance of $820.05 after expenditures.

Educator Blaisdell had no contributions reported to the Secretary of State.

Ward 3

Meanwhile, contributions totaled $14,280 in Ward 3, where 20-year incumbent Bessie Johnson is facing off with Ramycia McGhee and Bryan Munson to represent the east side of the city.

McGhee, an LBCC professor, has raised $7,230 in cash and in-kind contributions. Her largest contribution, $700, came from the Linn County Democratic Central Committee.

After expenditures, McGhee has an ending cash balance of $2,682.

Munson has raised a total of $2,500 in cash only. He received $1,000 from the Oregon Firearms Federation Political Action Committee and $1,500 from Oregon Realtors Political Action Committee.

Munson has an ending cash balance of $2,220.09

Bessie Johnson has received $4,550 so far with no in-kind contributions. Her largest donation, $2,000, came from the Good Government Council. She also received contributions from Swan Investment Company LLC and Conser Design and Construction.

Bessie Johnson has an ending cash balance of $1,095.

Mayor's race

The mayor’s race, a standoff between current Alex Johnson and challenger William Tally, has garnered the most contributions, but they're totally one-sided.

Johnson has raised $29,515; while Tally is not registered with the Secretary of State.

Johnson received $29,515 in contributions in 2022. That breaks down to $28,781 in cash, $234 in in-kind donations and $500 in loans.

At $2,500, Johnson’s largest contribution came from Oregon Realtor’s PAC.

Other notable donations include $1,000 from the Oregonians for Affordable Housing and $500 from Mike’s Heating and Air Conditioning.

Johnson has an ending cash balance of $3,929.09 after expenditures, according to numbers from the Secretary of State.

Editor's note: This article has been edited to better characterize Councilor Dick Olsen's experience at City Hall.