Candidate filing deadline clarifies picture for Oregon’s 2020 election season

Republicans Larry McDonald, Peggy Stevens, Derrick Kitts and Dan Laschober will face off in the May 19 primary for the opportunity to run against Neron, who stunned political pundits in 2018 by unseating Republican House member Richard Vial.

"We look forward to taking back seats across the state of Oregon where Governor Brown and House Democrats have hitched their wagon to a very unpopular cap and trade bill,” said Jihun Han, political director for Evergreen Oregon, the House Republicans campaign arm. “We plan on carrying the energy we have seen from all corners of the state to November."

Prusak in 2018 beat four-term legislator Julie Parrish. Two Republicans have filed to take her on in November - West Linn residents Ron Garcia, a realtor, and Kelly Sloop, a pharmacist.

On the coast, Rep. Caddy McKeown announced last fall she would be retiring at the end of her term. That leaves the door open for Republicans to sneak in a much-needed win in a district that’s usually a Democratic stronghold but has been turning increasingly purple.

State voter registration data shows Democrats hold the slimmest of advantages in House District 9 with just over 13,000 registered members in both parties, and unaffiliated voters making up the bulk of the district.