Bill giving public records advocate independence heads to vote

“We don’t always agree with the governor, our members, on this stuff,” Budnick said. “But in this case, what you have is an issue of, will the advice that’s being given to the public — to local and state government officials who desperately need education, as do requesters — will that advice be neutral and independent? Will they adhere to the records law that you all passed? Or will they adhere to an elected officials interpretation of that law or partisan politics? Independence of this office is crucial to its credibility.”

Cities, counties disagree

SB 1506 removes the governor’s authority to hire and fire the public records advocate. It gives that responsibility to the Public Records Advisory Council. The legislation also allows the council to elect its chair and vice chair rather than having the advocate lead the group. It also authorizes the council to take stands on legislation, and to ask lawmakers to proposed bills on its behalf.

Despite voting as a council to approve SB 1506’s original language, council member Scott Winkels, a lobbyist for the League of Oregon Cities, drafted amendments to undercut provisions assuring independence for the advocate and the council. Winkels believed the council and the advocate needed to be accountable to someone.