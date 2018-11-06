Incumbent State Sen. Lee Beyer of Springfield, a Democrat, easily retained his District 6 seat, outpacing Republican challenger Robert Schwartz 63 percent to 37 percent, according to early election results from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office shortly after 8 p.m.
“I’m very happy with that. It will put us in a position that we can go back and do the work that needs to be done,” Beyer said.
District 6 includes parts of Linn, Benton and Lane counties.
Beyer, 70, said that this would be his last time running for public office.
“I’m very thankful that the people keep putting their trust in me. I’ll do the best I can,” he added.