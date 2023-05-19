Election officials have released the latest counts from the Tuesday, May 16 election, but no results changed, with Benton County posting new numbers Friday and Linn County on Thursday.

In Benton County, Measure 2-140, the $110 bond measure to build a suite of justice-related buildings, showed a 13.66 point spread: 10,451 votes for and 13,758 against.

With 24,401 ballots returned in the county, nearly every one of them — 24,209 — included a checkmark either yay or nay on the bond measure. Of those, 192 returned ballots did not count as a vote, either considered an over- or undervote.

So far, the county is indicating a voter turnout rate of 40.6%.

The next release of preliminary results are expected Wednesday, May 24. Results become official June 9.

Meanwhile, in Linn County, election officials have clocked an 18% voter turnout rate.

The closest race monitored by Mid-Valley Media group is that for two seats on the school board at Greater Albany Public Schools.

In Zone 3, incumbent Michael Thomson is still losing to challenger Sean Taylor, 48.1% to 51.4% For the at-large seat, four newcomers vied for the seat, with Ryan Mattingly's 49.6% share coming out at on top. Next closest is Ben Watts with 41.9%.