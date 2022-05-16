Just In
Lebanon Mayor Paul Aziz will not file for re-election.
Thinking about running? Here's what you need to know.
The two major candidates for the open 5th Congressional District are neck-and-neck in campaign fundraising, with combined contributions topping $2.5 million so far.
With two-term Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber not seeking reelection, the field is wide open.
As the last Fourth of July fireworks fizzled on Monday, Oregon moved into the stretch drive of the 2022 election season.
The measure will join two others referred by the 2021 Legislature.
If voters pass the measure, Multnomah County would be the first jurisdiction in Oregon to grant the right to vote in local elections to “noncitizens.”
Cash flowing to Facebook during the 2022 campaign, a curt Kurt Schrader slam on Democrats in Bend and Portland, as well as a big knot of regulations tied to relatively small contributions from Nicholas Kristof to two congressional campaigns were among the political news this week in Oregon.
The Democratic incumbent is gone. Republicans haven't won a second congressional seat since 1994. Is 2022 the year?
The votes are still trickling in from last Tuesday's primary, but the local and national prognostication for the general election in November is in full swing.
Challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner massive margin over incumbent Kurt Schrader actually grew in updated results for the Democratic Primary race for U.S. Representative, 5th District.
Jo Rae Perkins of Albany took the lead in the packed Republican Party primary for U.S. Senate the night of Tuesday, May 17, and she held strong in that position with updates the next day.
The outlook for Lebanon Community Schools is not good for those relying on proposed bond money to make repairs to campus facilities, including the community pool, following unofficial results from the Tuesday, May 17 primary election.
In unofficial election results, voters in Linn and Benton counties appeared to have renewed the five-year local-option levy for the Corvallis School District.
In unofficial election results, voters appeared to have passed the $16 million Linn-Benton Community College bond that will fund new construction projects.
The November race for a seat on the Benton County Board of Commissioners will come down to the incumbent against the unopposed Republican now that Pat Malone has jumped way ahead of his Democratic opponent in unofficial primary election results.
Secretary of State Shemia Fagan says voters should keep Oregon’s new postmark-deadline law in mind when they return their mail ballots for Tuesday’s primary election.
Bird of e-scooter fame is offering free rides on Election Day in Oregon.
Vote counting for the May 17 election could drag close races into June. Here's why.
The final week of Oregon’s primary campaign opened with a plunging stock market, an escalating abortion debate and heavy campaign spending.
Nine people are running to replace U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio. Six made it to the local event.
They have different styles for sure. Here's how they compare on the issues.
Affiliate
Content by Brand Ave. Studios. The annual Amazon Prime Day is here and will offer discounts on many of your favorite things.
Content by Brand Ave. Studios. The annual Amazon Prime Day is coming July 12 and 13, and per usual will offer discounts on many of your favorite things.
Incumbent Pat Malone and challenger Helen Higgins, the two Democrats running in the primary, sound off on the challenges building a new jail, courthouse and other related facilities bring.
Whether to allow the Coffin Butte landfill to expand and if so, under what conditions, is one of the major issues confronting the Benton County Board of Commissioners in the coming months; the two candidates on the May 17 primary ballot recently shared their thoughts on the matter.
Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidates spar over policy, debate rules
The ballot will contain no opposition argument.
This is what is behind the opposition argument in the voters' pamphlet this primary election.
Alsea schools may have another lawsuit on the way
Former Sen. Betsy Johnson of Scappoose is running unaffiliated for Oregon governor. Here's the financial picture for the major candidates.
Technically, the position is the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries. These three candidates have been most active.