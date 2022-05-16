 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Facebook ads in Oregon governor's race; Schrader explains his loss

    Cash flowing to Facebook during the 2022 campaign, a curt Kurt Schrader slam on Democrats in Bend and Portland, as well as a big knot of regulations tied to relatively small contributions from Nicholas Kristof to two congressional campaigns were among the political news this week in Oregon.

    Pat Malone trounced Helen Higgins in early election results

    The November race for a seat on the Benton County Board of Commissioners will come down to the incumbent against the unopposed Republican now that Pat Malone has jumped way ahead of his Democratic opponent in unofficial primary election results.

    Benton County candidates: What to do with Coffin Butte landfill

    Whether to allow the Coffin Butte landfill to expand and if so, under what conditions, is one of the major issues confronting the Benton County Board of Commissioners in the coming months; the two candidates on the May 17 primary ballot recently shared their thoughts on the matter.

