Elections offices battle through to the finish

Mid-valley election officials had to approach Tuesday’s primary almost as if they were planning a moon shot.

Only instead of brainstorming the system redundancies and computer algorithms of a NASA launch, officials in Linn and Benton counties had to deal with their own set of “what ifs” because of the coronavirus.

For longtime Linn County Clerk Steve Druckenmiller it all came under the category of “divide and isolate staff."

“For more than a month I had my chief deputy (Marcie Richey) work remotely designing more than 300 ballot formats, creating test decks of thousands of pages to be used to certify the accuracy of the vote tally machines and, in her spare time, work on reviewing our budget information for the coming year,” said Druckenmiller, who was working his 134th election since beginning elections work for the county in 1983. “The purpose was if I fell ill, the chief deputy would be available to step in and take over for me in conducting the election.