Elections Division: Oregon’s electoral process is secure

Such successes have Trout, Cannon and Williams feeling confident the state’s elections system is secure.

Trout couldn’t point to new threats to Oregon’s electoral process that have emerged since the 2018 election. Instead, he said, one of the most acute dangers for voters in 2020 is misinformation.

“It also falls upon all of us individually as informed voters to be able to help make sure our elections are secure. We have to protect our democracy by not falling for misinformation or disinformation, looking at the facts and asking questions,” he said.

The briefing preceded a symposium scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5, in Salem where county elections officials and candidates can learn about cyber threats and how to combat disinformation on social media.

“I can't think of a more valuable, more meaningful right than that of being able as a citizen of this country and this state to vote,” Williams said. “So that's why what we do is so important. We're all very excited about the symposium tomorrow evening, and what those in attendance are going to learn from the experts who will be speaking.”

The event at the Salem Convention Center is public, but space is limited, and preference will be given to county elections officials and candidates for office, organizers said.

