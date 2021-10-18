Election news: Malone to seek 2nd term on Benton County board

Benton County Commissioner Pat Malone has announced plans to run for a second term.

Malone, a Democrat who was elected in a five-candidate race in 2018, will be on the May Democratic primary ballot. The general election is Nov. 8, 2022.

The four-year terms on the board are staggered, and Malone’s fellow commissioners Xan Augerot and Nancy Wyse, are not on the ballot until 2024.

“As county commissioner, I’ve enjoyed helping Benton County respond to the wide variety of challenges and look forward to another term to continue working on existing and new projects,” Malone said in a news release announcing his reelection run.

Malone said his 2018 pre-election priorities were long-term planning, emergency preparedness and helping people without housing. The coronavirus response since has been added to that list.