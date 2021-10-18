Election news: Malone to seek 2nd term on Benton County board

Benton County Commissioner Pat Malone has announced plans to run for a second term.
Malone, a Democrat who was elected in a five-candidate race in 2018, will be on the May Democratic primary ballot. The general election is Nov. 8, 2022.
The four-year terms on the board are staggered, and Malone’s fellow commissioners Xan Augerot and Nancy Wyse, are not on the ballot until 2024.
“As county commissioner, I’ve enjoyed helping Benton County respond to the wide variety of challenges and look forward to another term to continue working on existing and new projects,” Malone said in a news release announcing his reelection run.
Malone said his 2018 pre-election priorities were long-term planning, emergency preparedness and helping people without housing. The coronavirus response since has been added to that list.
“I’m proud of how Benton County has handled the COVID pandemic by putting science over ideology and taking the long view,” Malone said. “Thanks to our Health Department, robust testing by Oregon State University, and everyone in the county working to stay healthy, we have one of the highest vaccination rates and lowest infection rates in Oregon.
“When COVID hit, my role as chair of the commission was to help set the priorities for a vigorous response to the pandemic. With a healthy population, Benton County schools and businesses have been able to get back to operating with a new normal mode.”
Malone noted that county voters’ passage in November 2019 of a measure to create a 911 emergency service taxing district gave a boost to countywide emergency planning efforts. And he voted to OK a county grant that is helping Corvallis Housing First convert the former Corvallis Budget Inn into a homeless shelter complex called Third Street Commons.
Malone called it “a vital step to long-term housing stability. I will continue to take the long-term view for the safety and health of all the people in our county.”
Malone, a fifth-generation Oregon and long-term county resident, owns Sunrise Tree Farms in Philomath.
Malone received just more than 50% of the vote in the 2018 general election, outpacing Sami Al-AbdRabbuh (Independent, 25.57%), Erik Gradine (Libertarian, 12.09%), Max Mania (unaffiliated, 8.31%) and Timothy Dehne (Pacific Green, 3.34%).
Malone is the first candidate to announce a run for the spot.
