Election mailer raises hackles

“It has always seemed like a conflict of interest to benefit from it since we vote on it,” Sprenger said. “My service in the Legislature has never been about the money. I drove my last car more than 340,000 miles, and my current car has more than 100,000 miles on it.”

Sprenger said she has always “put my money where my mouth is and I’ve done it in spades.”

The flier notes that Sprenger was reimbursed $32,000 for “lavish trips back east and thousands in mileage reimbursements.”

Sprenger said she has gone years without reimbursements and has used campaign funds for travel so taxpayers were not footing the bills.

Sprenger attended the annual Sportsman’s Caucus convention in New Hampshire in November, and three years ago she attended the Campaign for Fair Sentencing for Youth program in Washington, D.C.

“I was on the Judicial Committee and we were developing juvenile justice reform policies,” Sprenger said.

The program’s sponsors paid for Sprenger’s plane tickets and some of her lodging, she said.

“As for lavish, I walked in the rain to save money on Ubers,” Sprenger said.