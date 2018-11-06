After patches of morning fog burn off, forecasters expect mostly sunny skies across the mid-valley for Election Day, with highs around 57. Tuesday night should be mostly clear, with lows in the mid-30s and patches of fog late. Wednesday should be sunny, with highs around 55.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Election Day: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Light south-southwest wind.
Tuesday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 37. North-northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55. Light north-northeast wind.
Corvallis
Election Day: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Light west-southwest wind.
Tuesday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 38. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Lebanon
Election Day: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. A 20 percent chance of showers before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tuesday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 35. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55. Light north-northeast wind.