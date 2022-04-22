Election 2022: Lebanon schools ask voters for $20 million to cover repairs

Lebanon voters will have the choice to approve a $20 million bond measure to pay for overdue repairs at the Lebanon school district.

The measure was unanimously approved back in February by the Board of Directors for Lebanon Community Schools for the May 17 primary ballot.

Should voters approve the request, the state would pitch in another $4.3 million in funds.

The money will go toward repairing leaky roofs and faulty air-conditioning machinery as well as the school district's aging public swimming pool.

Based on the school district's estimates, the measure would cost a property owner with a home assessed at $175,000 about $50.75 per year. Payments would apply to 2023.

That money falls short of the extensive repairs needed, according to school district officials.

As of Friday, April 15, a spokesperson with the Lebanon Community School District Superintendent's office said no opposing statement has been filed against the bond measure for forthcoming voter's pamphlets.

In 2011, Lebanon's bond request for $1.92 million to pay for facility repairs and materials was rejected by a 10-point margin at the ballot box.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

County voters' pamphlets will be mailed out by May 3. Last day absentee or replacement ballots must be mailed to voters by May 12.

Voters will decide whether or not to approve the bond measure on Oregon's May 17 primary election.

Mailed voter ballots must be postmarked by May 17. Ballots deposited in an official drop box must also be received by 8 p.m. that same day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.