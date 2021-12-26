Election 2022: Helen Higgins of Boys & Girls Club seeks Benton County office

Helen Higgins, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, has filed to run in the Democratic primary for the Benton County Commissioner’s seat held by Pat Malone.

Malone, a Philomath tree farmer who was elected in a five-candidate race in 2018, already has signaled his intentions to seek a second four-year term. Seats on the commission are staggered, with commissioners Xan Augerot and Nancy Wyse not up for re-election until 2024.

No Republican has filed to run for Malone’s seat.

“I want to serve as a Benton County Commissioner because I understand how important it is to be at the table in a capacity where I can influence policy and direct resources to achieve those priorities," Higgins said. “I love Benton County and care deeply about the health and sustainability of our diverse communities. This is the time and place where I can bring my skills and energy to serve.”

Higgins also has served on the Corvallis School District school board and has championed youth dental and mental health issues, job skills and financial literacy in her work with the Boys & Girls Club.

“My track record shows that I am a person that gets things done to address complex issues,” Higgins said.

Among the topics she hopes to focus on are housing, helping businesses find employees, climate change, finding the right site for the county’s planning justice center and ensuring that the county makes the best use of its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, she said.

“In conversations with various community members across the county, there is a desire that our community leaders take action to move the dial on some of the systemic issues as it relates to social services, housing and the connection to homelessness,” she said. “I also understand our need to keep Benton County economically viable through strong business retention and growth. I want to put my energy and experience to work on these, and other important topics.”

If she wins the May 17 primary and is elected in November, Higgin said she “will be transitioning out of my position at the club before I am sworn in. The Boys & Girls Club is in a stable and strong position with a seasoned leadership team.

“Our board of directors is fully supportive of my aspirations to become a Benton County commissioner as they know first-hand the positive impact I have on projects and work that I take on for our community.”

