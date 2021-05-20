Elected officials review HOPE board recommendations

Ward 5 Councilor Charlyn Ellis said she prefers micro shelters, but she also noted that Safe Camp on West Hills Road IS a managed camp but with shelters rather than tents.

“I do not want unmanaged camping next year,” Ellis said.

Another recommendation calls for building 160 units of permanent supportive housing (PSH) in the next eight years.

“What we’re all aiming for is permanent housing,” said Benton County Commissioner Xan Augerot, “but we’ll need transitional steps. Shelters can’t fill the entire need because of the demand. It’s not either or. We should look at this as a continuum and work on many problems at the same time. You can’t work on just PSH if there is no way to get there.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Fellow Commissioner Nancy Wyse said managed camping is better than unmanaged camping and that she preferred it not be in tents. But she also noted that the HOPE recommendation that kept camping in the toolbox passed on a 14-4 vote (all of the others are approved unanimously).

“If we are building 150 units of PSH in eight years what else are we doing in the meantime?” she asked.