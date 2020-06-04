ELCA plans invitation-only commencement

“It wasn’t so much that I decided I was going to be valedictorian to begin with. It was more that I always tried to get straight A’s. I tried to do things as well as I could, but then I kind of realized that was where that was taking me and it did become a goal,” Cray said.

Cray is the daughter of William and Vicki Cray. Her mother is English and she was born in England before moving with her family to the central African nation of Chad. They lived there for about a decade, moving to Oregon just before Susannah entered sixth grade.

“My parents worked as missionaries. That’s how they met,” Cray said.

She has enjoyed her international life, which also includes regular trips to England to visit friends and family. Those relationships, as well as the friendships she formed in Chad, remain important to her, even as Oregon has become her home.

Cray expects to attend Oregon State University this fall. She is interested in both political science and civil engineering. She is currently leaning more toward the engineering path.

“All my life I’ve loved art and design, but I also like math and science, so civil engineering was the place to combine those and apply them to real-world situations. It was kind of a roundabout route to that,” Cray said.