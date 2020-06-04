You are the owner of this article.
ELCA plans invitation-only commencement

East Linn Christian Academy will host an invitation-only commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 6, for the 27-member class of 2020.

The event will cap a challenging second semester for the school, which quickly moved to online learning in response to the spread of COVID-19.

Salutatorian Christian Wilson said the academic part of the transition was fairly simple.

“It was different being home and all, but it wasn’t awful. At our school we’ve been using Chromebooks for the last three or four years so we already had some online systems going,” Wilson said. “So when we didn’t have school at the school, it wasn’t awful, it was pretty easy, actually. I kind of liked it. I could get all my work done pretty quick and then have some free time.”

Valedictorian Susannah Cray agreed that the classroom transition was less difficult than the lack of personal interaction with fellow students and teachers.

“We already had a pretty good foundation for online at East Linn because we used Google classroom to do work,” Cray said.

She earned the honor of being named valedictorian by posting a 4.0 grade-point average, edging Wilson, who finished with a 3.9 GPA. That wasn’t specifically her goal when she entered East Linn Christian.

“It wasn’t so much that I decided I was going to be valedictorian to begin with. It was more that I always tried to get straight A’s. I tried to do things as well as I could, but then I kind of realized that was where that was taking me and it did become a goal,” Cray said.

Cray is the daughter of William and Vicki Cray. Her mother is English and she was born in England before moving with her family to the central African nation of Chad. They lived there for about a decade, moving to Oregon just before Susannah entered sixth grade.

“My parents worked as missionaries. That’s how they met,” Cray said.

She has enjoyed her international life, which also includes regular trips to England to visit friends and family. Those relationships, as well as the friendships she formed in Chad, remain important to her, even as Oregon has become her home.

Cray expects to attend Oregon State University this fall. She is interested in both political science and civil engineering. She is currently leaning more toward the engineering path.

“All my life I’ve loved art and design, but I also like math and science, so civil engineering was the place to combine those and apply them to real-world situations. It was kind of a roundabout route to that,” Cray said.

Wilson, the son of Steve and Tiffany Wilson, is currently working for Stutzman Services and plans to continue with the company.

He attended East Linn Christian all the way from preschool through his senior year and enjoyed the private school experience.

“It’s a good school,” Wilson said.

In looking back at his senior year, he wanted to recognize the loss of ELCA teacher Mike Reardon, who died March 1 at age 53.

“I really enjoyed having him as a teacher. I had him all four years and he was a really great guy,” Wilson said.

EAST LINN CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

VALEDICTORIAN: Susannah Cray

Parents: William and Vicki Cray

GPA: 4.0

Future plans: Attend Oregon State University with a likely major in civil engineering

Extracurricular activities and awards: Volleyball 2016-2019, J.V . EAGLE Award 2018 and 2019; High School Leadership 2018-2020, Senior Class Representative 2019-2020; Theater 2016-2018, Head Costume Designer 2017; Track 2020; Basketball 2018-2019; Volunteer at Sweet Home Emergency Ministries (SHEM) food bank 2017-2020; Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Essay Competition first place in Santiam Chapter and tied for second in district 2020; ELCA Certificate of Scholarship 2019; ELCA Junior Student of the Year 2019; ELCA Science Student of the Year 2019; 4.0 Honor Roll 2016-2020.

SALUTATORIAN: Christian Wilson

Parents: Steve and Tiffany Wilson 

GPA: 3.9

Future plans: Continue working for Stutzman Services

Extracurricular activities and awards: Honor Roll 2016-2020, Leadership 2019-2020, Track 2017-2019 

CLASS OF 2020

Aden Josua Aerni, Alli Marie Beachy, Joshua James Becker, Kent Brant Burkholder, Isabella Mae Castillo, Susannah Maria Cray, Owen Robert Davidson, Bodey Christopher Davis, Mya Macayla Mercedes Fillis, Ethan Joel Goins, Johji Iizuka, Jacob Lane Johns, Josiah Michael Johnson, Chang Liu, Allison Claire Medford, Natalie Ann Miner, Sarah Katherine Morton, David Joshua Noble, Ruth Christine Pearce, Brennan Jake Pool, Elia Miles Rybolt, Hana Ann Slayden, Chia Ying Tu, Joshua Dane Vokes, Trey Jason Weller, Christian Scott Wilson, Ruonan Zheng

 

