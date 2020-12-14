El Palenque adds another Mexican restaurant in Albany

Eduardo Mendoza and his family had been looking at the former Skippers location in Albany as a potential site for their Mexican restaurant for a while.
But when the building initially became available several years ago, it wasn’t the right time. The family had just opened El Palenque — a new brand separate from their La Roca restaurant on Hill Street in Albany — in northwest Corvallis, and that was taking much of their attention.
But eventually the time was right, and in September the Mendozas opened another El Palenque location at 2987 Santiam Highway S.E., just west of the Interstate 5 interchange with Highway 20.
“We’ve got the funds, we’ve got the means, let’s just go for it,” said Mendoza, who runs the El Palenque restaurants. His parents, Hugo and Juana, own all three, in addition to the El Palenque off Northeast 82nd Avenue in Portland that they opened last February.
At the new location in Albany, the hope is to help customers understand the true roots of authentic Mexican food — and drinks, too.
Mendoza has carried over the margarita flights that became popular at the Corvallis location when they were introduced more than two years ago.
While strawberry and lime were typically the most frequently ordered margaritas, the Five Amigos flight gives patrons the chance to try 10-ounce samplers of “Hispanic-oriented flavors” such as prickly pear, blood orange, pineapple, mango and tamarind.
“The whole point of it is to get them to try what we offer” and get out of their comfort zones, Mendoza said. “They try something they’ve never tried before, and it makes them happy. Makes me happy seeing the people like things that we created.”
After making the offering, the Corvallis restaurant saw an increase in sales of the flavors offered in the flights.
El Palenque also serves an array of tequila drinks, with more varieties and “exotic” flavors than most restaurants in the area, Mendoza said.
The restaurant updates its menu about once a year and made some additions in July.
On the food menu, among customers’ most popular choices are fajitas, chili rellenos (stuffed peppers), traditional molcajete (a rich and cheesy entrée made with bell peppers and beef, chicken or shrimp), chorizo (Mexican sausage), carne asada (steak) and tacos el carbon (beef wrapped in tortillas). Homemade spicy salsa is another favorite.
Many customers from El Palenque in Corvallis have found the Albany location in the months since it opened.
La Roca, in a neighborhood location, has been in business for about eight years. But some fans of the first restaurant haven’t yet made the connection with El Palenque.
“People from across town, they’ll come in and think we’re new to town,” Mendoza said. “It’s a small town, but from Knox Butte to across town it takes some time to get there sometimes.”
Albany’s El Palenque is in a highly visible spot right on the highway.
“It’s just a great location. It made sense,” he said. “We’ve been wanting it for a while, and we finally got the chance to do it with the new brand that we have.”
The 2020 calendar year has provided additional hurdles for all, especially businesses. El Palenque is no exception, as the owners have taken on various obstacles.
The Western Oregon wildfires arrived the same week that the new location opened. The building’s tinted windows made it hard for potential customers to see the “open” sign. The latest state freeze will likely reduce the hours for the Mendozas’ employees.
Eduardo said the way he’s approached the setbacks is having a positive attitude and pushing forward. The more you complain, the worse the situation feels.
“It’s kind of how we go. You’ve got to play with what you’re given and try to make the best of it,” he said.
The hours for both mid-valley El Palenque locations are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. The Albany restaurant is currently open for takeout only due to COVID-19 restrictions.
