El Palenque adds another Mexican restaurant in Albany

Eduardo Mendoza and his family had been looking at the former Skippers location in Albany as a potential site for their Mexican restaurant for a while.

But when the building initially became available several years ago, it wasn’t the right time. The family had just opened El Palenque — a new brand separate from their La Roca restaurant on Hill Street in Albany — in northwest Corvallis, and that was taking much of their attention.

But eventually the time was right, and in September the Mendozas opened another El Palenque location at 2987 Santiam Highway S.E., just west of the Interstate 5 interchange with Highway 20.

“We’ve got the funds, we’ve got the means, let’s just go for it,” said Mendoza, who runs the El Palenque restaurants. His parents, Hugo and Juana, own all three, in addition to the El Palenque off Northeast 82nd Avenue in Portland that they opened last February.

At the new location in Albany, the hope is to help customers understand the true roots of authentic Mexican food — and drinks, too.

Mendoza has carried over the margarita flights that became popular at the Corvallis location when they were introduced more than two years ago.