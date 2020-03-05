Eight major Oregon insurers agree to waive co-pays, deductibles for COVID-19 testing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Not yet participating are four of the state’s 10 largest insurers, who collectively cover about 92,000 people, according to data from the Department of Consumer and Business Services. They are United Healthcare, Cigna, Aetna and Health Care Insurance Corporation.

Oregon Health Plan, which is run by the Oregon Health Authority, does not charge co-pays or deductibles to patients seeking testing.

Brown’s office is exploring a similar deal with self-insured plans, though one has not yet been reached, the release said. Short-term health insurance plans, health insurance ministry plans and other types of coverage that aren’t full insurance aren’t included.

The governor’s staff has also reached out to the federal government to clarify whether the state can take the same steps of waiving costs for those with Medicare Advantage plans and health savings accounts.

In Washington, Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued an order Thursday morning requiring insurers to waive cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing. He could to issue the order because Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has declared a state of emergency over the outbreak, a step Oregon hasn’t taken.