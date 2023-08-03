This upcoming school year, Greater Albany Public Schools will be rolling out new policy on the instruction of controversial issues.

Specifically, new rules letting parents know when one is taught in the classroom.

But first, the school board and district need to agree on how far in advance parents should know a controversial issue is being discussed — and agree on a definition for one.

According to school board vice chair Pete Morse, that's going to be the biggest challenge.

"We're just trying to come out with something that covers many of these situations as we can, knowing quite frankly, we're not going to make everybody happy," he said.

The push for new rules

The latest push to update the policy was spurred by complaints over the past school year from parents who said they weren't notified about certain instructional topics in a "reasonable period of time," according to GAPS superintendent Andy Gardner.

According to Morse, gender topics have been at the center of most complaints, though he didn't get into specifics.

But this isn't the first time the school board is revisiting the policy. It was updated over a year ago when Rob Saxton was the interim superintendent.

The earliest district policy on the books for the "study of controversial issues" is from 2004 and states a controversial issue "may be defined as any topic or problem which society is in the process of debating on which there is honest disagreement." That's according to an April 4, 2022 GAPS board meeting packet which included a copy of the old policy.

That version included no guidelines about notifying parents about what's discussed in the classroom and only stated teachers should lead discussions around controversial topics with "studied impartiality" and present all sides of an issue.

An update to that policy was approved by the board in April 2022 with new language saying teachers must discuss the appropriateness of any "obviously controversial topic" with their principal, though the district currently lacks processes to enforce that, Gardner said.

"So, the board did adopt that but then, behind that, no system work was done by which the policy will be in effect in all the buildings and to all teachers," he said.

That explains why one West Albany High School teacher, Michelle Balmeo, hadn't heard about it when asked to comment on the policy.

"I didn't even know that was the policy. That's not the practice," she said.

Balmeo has taught at West Albany for eight years and teaches American Studies. She also helms student publications like the high school yearbook and the school's news magazine. She said the board's updated policy flew under her radar.

According to Balmeo, school staff hadn't discussed the policy, and she hadn't heard anything from the district or school board about it. "My kids didn't pick up on it all," she said.

Gardner acknowledged the communication gap at last week's July 24 board meeting. "You have seen that at times this policy is not understood. Perhaps not everybody is even aware of this," he told the board.

The board and the district plan to change that with additional rules that clarify the definition of a controversial issue and give timelines for when parents should be notified when such an issue is introduced in the classroom.

"We have to teach kids how to think and to form opinions, not guide them to a given opinion, particularly about controversial topics," Gardner said.

"It's important that parents can have an understanding that we would let them know. We just can't surprise people."

He's been looking at language from a similar policy at the Beaverton School District which, unlike the GAPS policy, includes administrative rules for how teachers notify principals about controversial topics — though not parents.

According to the Oregon School Boards Association, 139 school districts affiliated with its organization have some version of a controversial issues policy.

While certain school subjects like human sexuality do require advance notice, there is no legal requirement that schools notify parents in advance on the instruction of controversial topics in the classroom, nor is there a precise definition of them.

Gardner said the district and board plan to have an agreed upon definition and parental notification policy ready for the public to review and then eventually adopt in September, just as the school year starts.

Teachers can be prepared with a draft version of the policy as they begin to return in late August, Garnder said.

Controversy around "controversial issues"

Since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, teaching thorny topics in the classroom has been a flashpoint for schools across the country, whether it's over American history or gender identity.

It's also influenced the platforms of school board candidates, like newly seated GAPS board member Sean Taylor, who called a "lack of transparency with parents" on course material one of the district's problems he wanted to address during his campaign.

Taylor cited "parental rights" twice in his responses to questions from Mid-Valley Media before the May 16 school board elections, and said he believed parents should have the final say on school curricula.

"The process leading to implementation should begin with the staff and the knowledge they bring to the classroom. However, at the end of the day, the parents are the ones who are charged with the students' well being and will be responsible for that student," Taylor said in a statement.

At the July 24 school board meeting, Taylor said he looked forward to seeing what the updated controversial issues policy would look like.

"One of the things I've heard from parents is just improving transparency in all areas, and especially in that area," he told the board.

Taylor isn't alone on the board. Morse said he's heard from parents who have been unhappy about certain content presented in class without prior notice from the schools.

"We haven't had a standard about how far in advance we notify parents, and I think we need to do better than that," he said, adding it will give parents time to decide if they need to opt their children out of certain day of instruction.

For Garnder, the policy update will provide much needed clarity, even if the final language doesn't please everybody.

"I think there's a chance for scrapes and bruises," he said. "This is just challenging to do. But I really feel like if we can just be upfront with people, then they have options."