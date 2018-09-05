Isabelle Roach wasn't at all sure about starting fifth grade on Tuesday.
The 10-year-old and her classmates will be spending the school year in a middle school building instead of an elementary, because of a North Albany-area student shuffle: Construction of a new Oak Grove Elementary School is sending Oak Grove students in second through fourth grades to North Albany Elementary School and fifth-graders from both North Albany Elementary and Oak Grove next door to North Albany Middle School.
"I'm very nervous, and I have butterflies in my stomach," Isabelle declared as she waited with friends at North Albany Elementary for directions on heading over to the middle school.
Teachers and staff were ready to set them at ease, however. North Albany Middle School has reorganized to create a setup just for the fifth-graders, complete with their own building entrance and office. The students will have a four-classroom wing all to themselves, decorated in a beach theme to show they're sort of on their own island, said Kilee Sowa, principal of North Albany Elementary.
They'll keep the same teachers and classmates they would have had at Oak Grove. Their schedule that matches that of their younger counterparts. They'll even walk across the parking lot to their home school for recess and library time.
Essentially, said Sowa, they're still North Albany Elementary School students. "We're just borrowing some classrooms," she said.
Oak Grove's building at 1500 Oak Grove Drive NW is being demolished and rebuilt as part of a $159 million Greater Albany Public Schools bond measure. The school is expected to be completed next fall.
Officials with Greater Albany Public Schools held discussions with parents and staff for weeks to figure out the best way to relocate students for a year. Early suggestions included using the former Fairmount Elementary School, or maybe even busing students to the Linn Fair & Expo Center.
Oak Grove parent Sharon Tippery, whose son, Amos, started second grade with the North Albany Elementary students on Tuesday, said she feels the district got the 2-mile move to the North Albany schools just right.
"I think it's great," she said. "They did an excellent job. They held meetings with us, let us ask questions — they just kept us informed, which was really nice."
Zach Draper agreed, although he would have made one change. He has a daughter at North Albany Middle School already, but the older students there start their day an hour earlier than the elementary students.
That means he has to figure out either a separate transportation schedule or extra supervision for his younger daughter, an Oak Grove fourth-grader now going to North Albany Elementary. "You can't let her stay home alone," he said.
No matter which school this year's students used to attend, staff members are doing everything they can to show everyone's on the same side.
For instance, said Sowa, she and Oak Grove Principal Jerrie Matuszak performed a skit together to kick off the first staff meeting of the year, with Matuszak coming to the skit wearing a University of Oregon Ducks jersey and Sowa sporting a jersey with the logo of the Oregon State University Beavers.
The two concluded their skit by revealing a new shirt for everyone from both schools to wear: shirts that say, "TEAM: Together Everyone Achieves More."
"We did a whole theme of team and all-stars, like bringing the best of the best together," Sowa said.
And, she added, Oak Grove's school color is red and North Albany's is blue. "So we made the T-shirts purple."