Three Corvallis schools' updates underway as part of bond program

Other details the crew will not touch on until the site’s completion in 2021, Gruenemay said, include ensuring that the trees they cut down for utility purposes get replaced with native species.

Lincoln Elementary still stands as-is, but the building originally built in the 1940s will be torn down next year after its replacement is fully erected.

For now, there is an elaborate maze of trenches behind the school, where crew members have been preparing the land for the new building’s foundation. According to Brenda Downum, CSD spokeswoman, construction there was able to get a head start due to the coronavirus-related shutdown of schools.

“It’s going to be an incredible building,” said Todd VanBeek, assistant superintendent of the Lincoln construction site. “This is a long gain for the community.”

According to Kuykendall, the new Lincoln’s interior will have: 22 classrooms, an arts and sciences room, a music room, a library, a lab, a gym, multi-use cafeteria and four collaboration spaces.

The outside will feature a new playground and street for busing in kids which will connect the two residential roads on either side of the lot.