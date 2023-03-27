Two South Albany High School sophomores have taken it upon themselves to increase accessibility around a classic high school rite of passage: prom.

Katie Eubank and Peyton Hunt are facilitating a “prom drive,” collecting dresses, tuxedos, shirts, pants, jackets, shoes, jewelry and other accessories for students who might not otherwise be able to afford all the glitz and glamor on their own.

“It feels good being able to give back to the community,” Eubank said. “It’s a good feeling, knowing that you can help people and make even the slightest difference.”

The students made a post in a local Facebook group, explaining their project and asking for donations. Within 1 1/2 weeks, they collected 63 dresses and had 13 people sign up to do hair and makeup on April 29, prom night.

One community member will be helping with alterations on clothing, if needed. Eubank and Hunt’s drive includes dresses of all colors, styles and sizes.

“This is definitely something we want to do next year again,” Hunt said. “It’s been going well for us; it’s something we’re really into.”

Eubank and Hunt are enrolled in a class called “Rise,” in which they’ve had the opportunity to facilitate a clothing drive, tour Jackson Street Youth Services and donate grant money to a nonprofit.

Their teacher, Sami Pulver, said the class is all about rising to the occasion.

“We are doing our best to uplift our community where we can,” Pulver said. “We just want like-minded students that want to do good, whether it’s here on the campus community or out in our community.”

While the dance is only for juniors and seniors, Eubank and Hunt agreed they’ve enjoyed just being there to help out behind the scenes.

“It just gives you a feeling that you can’t describe,” Eubank said. “It's nice being able to help people and volunteer your time because there's stuff you could do that doesn't take much, and it can do so much for other people.”

