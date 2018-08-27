LEBANON — Students aren't the only ones who need back-to-school supplies.
Volunteers with the Linn County Sheriff's Office know teachers need them, too — especially teachers who are stocking their very first classrooms.
For the fourth consecutive year, volunteers with the sheriff's Lebanon Substation have held a school supply drive to help a few new teachers with donations of items. Two teachers in the Lebanon Community School District were the beneficiaries this year.
Sue Weinbrecht, who coordinates the volunteer effort, said it's meant to help teachers who often spend much of their own paychecks to fully furnish a classroom — and especially to help new teachers, who may not even know yet what they need, much less have it purchased beforehand.
Mercedes Miller, a first-year teacher who will lead the special education program at Lacomb School, and Maureen Pappin, starting her first year of teaching in a first-grade classroom at Pioneer School, were the recipients this year of the back-to-school drive.
Both Miller and Pappin received more than a dozen tote bags full of items: notebooks, crayons, pencils, rulers, file folders, desk organizers, bulletin board decorations and many more.
Miller said she loved the little extras she hadn't been thinking about yet: Halloween decorations, for instance, and "Jurassic World" bandages.
She was particularly impressed with the tool kit included in her bags of supplies. "That's the big thing," she said. "Everyone was like, 'Look at this!' Apparently, I'm going to need a tool kit this year."
Pappin said she was just getting ready to purchase some of the things she was given, which made the gifts even more special.
"A lot of things were on my to-buy list. Yardsticks, simple things like that, I was just getting ready to go to the store to buy," she said.
Pappin said she's delighted to get items her students will need, such as markers and colored pencils. She's also grateful for items that will be a benefit to her classroom, both for now and in the future, such as organizational bins.
"I would really, really like to say thank you," she said. "They really made an impact this year, truly, on my career as a teacher."
School starts Tuesday in Lebanon with open houses planned throughout most of the district. Classes officially resume for students on Wednesday.
Most other mid-valley districts welcome students back after Labor Day.
Miller said she's excited to get started on everything — even the reams of paperwork and reports that come with special education. She'll be working with about 20 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
"I log into the program every day and say oooh, what can I do?" she said. "Nothing. But I can look."
Pappin said she's hoping she'll be able to spend this first school year conveying her own enthusiasm for learning to her 22 young charges.
"My biggest passion in the world of education is to help kids get excited about learning," she said. "I'm hoping my positive enthusiasm will carry over to my students and they can get really excited about learning and being successful in their academics and their journey for life."