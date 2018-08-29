LEBANON — Every September since kindergarten, Jasmine Lewis has been coming to the open house at Cascades Elementary School in Lebanon.
Initially, Jasmine expected her fifth grade year to be her last. But when crowded conditions at Seven Oak Middle School prompted the Lebanon Community School District to offer some incoming sixth-graders a choice to stay at their elementary school, she jumped at the chance.
Reasons for staying: "Friends and teachers, and it's closer," Jasmine explained, as she waited Tuesday outside the office for her class assignment.
"And Grandma doesn't want her to go to middle school yet," added her grandmother, Karen Lenhard. "I think middle school should just be seventh and eighth. I think sixth is a little young."
Jasmine is among nearly 70 sixth-graders whose families took advantage of the opportunity to stay one more year at either Cascades or Green Acres schools.
Seven Oak Middle School had 671 students last year and was expecting more than 700 this year, if sixth-graders had continued to come from all the K-5 buildings in the district.
On paper, Seven Oak has the capacity for 750 students, but in practice, teachers and administrators said that number didn't work. The school has just 600 lockers, for instance, and not enough room at lunch to seat an entire class in one shift. Hallways are narrow. Core classes were pushing 30 students.
Cascades and Green Acres had room to keep sixth-graders on site, so Rob Hess, then the superintendent, offered parents that choice.
Pioneer School already had sixth grade as an option, and Lacomb and Hamilton Creek serve students K-8. Riverview, which didn't have extra space, remains a K-5 and sends sixth-graders to Seven Oak.
Cascades and Green Acres said they expect to keep about 34 sixth-graders each. The students will have a schedule that looks slightly different than a traditional elementary school program, but won't be exactly a traditional middle school, either.
At Cascades, for instance, students will be assigned a homeroom with either Nic Bowman, who moved up from teaching fifth grade, or Morgan Wyatt, a new sixth-grade teacher. But they will swap rooms on and off during the day: Bowman will cover math and social studies, while Wyatt will take science and Language Arts.
Mondays will be elective days. Opportunities include choir, Lifetime Fitness and a college leadership program called AVID.
Band will be offered to all the in-town sixth-graders four days a week as an extra elective. A bus will pick up students from Cascades and Green Acres and take them to Pioneer for a combined after-school band class taught by Heidi Etter, who also teaches choir to grades 4-6 and band at Seven Oak.
The schedule means "giving the kids a taste of what choice is like," Principal Tami Volz said. "I'm excited for them. I think they're going to love it."
Bowman said he thinks the whole idea of choice is what's going to make this work. Some parents were passionate about moving their students on to middle school, while others were equally firm in their desire to stay. This year's plan allows both.
"I'll teach any kid who comes into my room, but it makes it so much easier when they've chosen to be here and want to be here," he said.
Brandi Etherington said she's happy she and her son made that choice. She likes the idea of smaller classrooms, stronger relationships with teachers and more chances for one-on-one help.
"I'm so excited about the sixth-graders," Etherington said. "He's been here this entire time, so he knows all the teachers."