School admin shifts coming to CVHS, Cheldelin and Jefferson in Corvallis

The Corvallis School District announced changes to administration at three of its schools on Tuesday.

Jon Strowbridge, a 2-year assistant principal of Crescent Valley High School, will be moving to Cheldelin Middle School beginning next month.

Strowbridge will become the middle school's assistant principal, filling in for Kyle Mabry, who has accepted a job in Dallas, Oregon.

Strowbridge had experience teaching at Cheldelin before becoming Crescent Valley's assistant principal. The Corvallis native is also a graduate from the school district and an alum of Oregon State University as well as Western Oregon University.

Replacing Strowbridge at CVHS will be Jennifer Still, who has been serving as Jefferson Elementary's interim principal. Still's experience includes a near-decade of school counseling and she is also a graduate of OSU and Lewis and Clark College.

The district did not specify who will serve as Jefferson's next principal.

“These two staff have been strong contributors to our district leadership team and I am pleased to leverage their experience with these changes,” said Superintendent Ryan Noss in a news release. "Both will be a great addition to their respective school’s leadership.”

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

