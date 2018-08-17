Diane Conrad wants kids to be safe, especially getting to school. She just doesn't think a school zone on Waverly Drive alongside South Albany High School is the best answer.
Conrad came to the Aug. 8 meeting of the Albany City Council to request the 20 mph school speed zone be removed from Waverly, returning it to 40 mph between 36th Avenue and 40th Avenue.
Conrad said she believes the sudden switch from 40 down to 20 mph, and back up to 40, is actually more dangerous than a smooth traffic flow. It's especially disruptive, she said, because it isn't constant: The zone is only enforced from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on days when school is in session.
"I live near Waverly Drive and travel it several times a week. I have noticed at times some people would suddenly apply their car brakes when they come to the 20 mph sign at the South Albany High School, resulting in my need to suddenly apply my car brakes; and upon occasion, such sudden braking has caused a disruption in traffic flow," Conrad told the Democrat-Herald.
She said she believes the school signs, crosswalks and flashing lights on Waverly are necessary, but also that they're sufficient safety measures.
Waverly borders the football field, not the school building itself, and a 6-foot chain-link fence covers all but one small gate, she said. Drivers and pedestrians have a full view of one another on both sides.
At the meeting, she quoted the Oregon Department of Transportation's speed zoning brochure, which states drivers tend to be more patient when moving at a reasonably uniform speed.
"Many people believe that lowering posted speeds will mean fewer accidents, but studies do not prove this," the department states. The studies themselves are not cited.
Councilors didn't reply to Conrad's request, but it is in their power to make a change, said Ron Irish, the city's transportation systems analyst.
The council acts as the road authority for streets under city jurisdiction, and Waverly is one, Irish said. The road authority for a given area can make decisions about school zone signs, including whether they're necessary.
Today, agencies likely would do a full-scale analysis under ODOT guidelines, factoring in traffic speed and volume, where the crossing points are, the width and geometry of the road, sign issues, crash patterns and more, to see where school zones are necessary, Irish said. But Waverly, which was constructed more than 20 years ago, likely didn't have any of that, he said: A school was there, it needed a school zone, and that was that.
The city also put in a striped crosswalk when the road was first constructed, then added an island as a pedestrian refuge, then put in flashing lights at the crosswalk when those became available.
"I think she’s objecting that school zone for Waverly is really long, it covers all the frontage, and it's 7 to 5. So say it's 10 a.m. You’re stuck doing 20 mph the whole length of that thing, and you can’t see a kid. It’s painful," Irish said.
If councilors chose to make a change, as the road authority, they could do so without a study or any notification, Irish said. But also because of being the road authority, if the council were to choose not to act, there's nowhere to go for a further review.
Irish said he thinks it's unlikely anyone will take action to change the designation "because of the sensitivity of school zones and the perception of a safety net to schools."
Interim Principal Nate Muñoz of South Albany High School said he's not in favor of a change.
"In my mind, having that there makes sense for our students. It keeps them safe," he said. "The more precautions we can have to keep students safe, I'm in for. Better safe than sorry."
Here's a precaution for kid safety. Tell them to stay alert, respect traffic and not just step out without looking because "pedestrians have the right of way", keep their faces out of their phones while they're walking, and pick up the pace when crossing the street. Be considerate, if there's only one car approaching, wait for them to pass before hitting the crossing light or stepping out into the crosswalk.
