Repayment rate shrinks on Lebanon bond proposal

Property owners in Lebanon would pay about 20% less than anticipated for repairs to schools under a proposed $20 million bond measure after school district staff reran the estimates with updated tax figures.

Lebanon Community School District in February sent the bond to the May 17 primary ballot and estimated the measure would cost $50.75 each year for a property owner with a home assessed at $175,000, based on 2021’s tax valuations.

That cost shrank to $40.53 when the bond’s underwriter reran the estimates to reflect 2022 assessments, said district spokeswoman Susanne Stefani. That’s 26 cents for every $1,000 of property each month in the district, down from 29 cents.

The bond would replace leaking roofs and seizure-prone air-conditioning equipment at schools and renovate Lebanon Community Pool — owned by the school district, but operated by Lebanon Aquatics District.

If approved, Oregon would provide an additional $4.3 million.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.