Waverly Elementary School in Albany has had to rid itself of some unwelcome and unenrolled guests around the building: rats.

Some who work in the school, 425 SE Columbus St., have reported spotting (and smelling) the critters in classrooms, the staff lounge and the cafeteria for weeks.

Shane Sanderson, program manager for the Linn County Department of Health Services, confirmed Tuesday, Feb. 7 there were no more rats in the kitchen.

Linn County Environmental Health first found rodent droppings in the pantry at Waverly during a Jan. 11 inspection. In the report, the health department suggested using trapping devices to minimize the rat presence in the cafeteria, and to prioritize creating preventative measures for rat harborage.

On Jan. 24, the health department reinspected the cafeteria and found several old rat droppings in the pantry. The outer openings were sealed, and the ceiling was also cleaned and sealed off.

Finally, on Tuesday, an inspector declared the cafeteria free of rat droppings.

It is unclear whether there are still rats in other parts of the building.

Principal Melanie Zecca addressed pest control concerns to parents in a letter on Jan. 10.

As a result, the school district worked with Waverly to:

Remove garbage from the classrooms each evening.

Increase custodial hours at the school.

Serve meals in the cafeteria instead of in the classrooms.

Store leftover food tightly or in the refrigerator.

Clean up spilled food and beverages immediately.

Install door sweeps.

Seal exterior openings to the school.

Set up traps.

Deep clean high-touch surfaces.

“The health and safety of our students is our No. 1 priority, and we hope families know we are doing all we can to address this issue,” said Michelle Steinhebel, communications director for Greater Albany Public Schools.

District officials have consulted with a local pest management company for advice on additional steps, she added. They are working with Oregon State University’s Integrated Pest Management program director for strategies and working with the county to ensure food areas meet safety standards.

Sanderson said the county receives more pest-related complaints in the winter than in the summer. Merely setting traps won’t get the job done, he said, if the environment is still hospitable for the rodents.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Rats can surprisingly squeeze through quarter-sized holes and break their jaws to flatten themselves enough to fit under a doorway, he said. That’s why it’s important to install door sweeps and eliminate their food and water supplies by storing food tightly — in addition to setting traps.

“In the Pacific Northwest, rats are here,” Sanderson said. “It’s very common for multiple houses and businesses to get rats at any time of year.”