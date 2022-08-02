Q&A with new GAPS Superintendent Andy Gardner

With the first day of school just over a month away, there’s a new superintendent to meet. Andy Gardner, who succeeds interim-Superintendent Rob Saxton, shared with Mid-Valley Media his background and plans for the district.

Q: Where did you grow up?

A: I grew up in John Day, Oregon, without television. But my mom was great at taking us down to the county library every couple of weeks, and I would carry home as many books about history as they would let me. I just had an interest in that, and it carries through to this day. I'm very uncomfortable if I don't have a history book.

Q: What drew you to education?

A: My family owned a business, which probably created fiscal conservatism in me. My dad hired teachers and coaches to work on his delivery trucks in the summer, and both my brother and I really were drawn to these people. They were interested in us as kids. They coached sports; we loved sports. And so that made a mark on us more than we thought.

One of my great hobbies is history. I'm always reading history, and I wanted to have a doctorate in history. But after a while, I began to think that I wanted to be around people and chose education.

Q: Where have you worked as an educator?

A: I started at North Santiam School District in Stayton working as a high school teacher and just really enjoyed being with kids, the staff and the community. It just fit my personality. I worked there as a teacher, athletic director, vice principal, and principal of two schools and then superintendent for 12 years. There's always challenges, but I've really enjoyed it, and I feel very lucky to have found a career that I think is meaningful and that I take a lot of satisfaction from.

I left because there was a general fatigue and a need for a change and a new challenge. COVID-19 had disrupted the systems; we were really proud of the systems that we had, but to build back and to reset seemed harder than to go somewhere and start fresh. We live in the timber, and we had evacuated, and we knew once that day had happened from the fire, that we were going to leave that home. I just couldn't look at it the same.

Q: How is GAPS different from the last district you worked in?

A: Well, I think the scale is different. I can't know every teacher, I can't be in every building every two weeks and just really know people at the level that I was able to do in a district that was about a quarter of this size. But at the same time, people are people, and I like to work with people and to know them.

I don't know that I can know everybody as well as I knew them in Stayton, but the fundamentals are the same. I see an abundance of assets here, just a broad community that is committed to the school district and wants it to be great.

Q: How do you plan to address staffing shortages in GAPS?

A: So a priority will be to really work with people in groups to define and improve the ways we work together, so that there's clarity in the organization and so that we are more responsive — both to each other because we're a big district and to the public.

I can't say yet that there's any one thing I will do, because we still have to learn that together. But in general, our outcome would be to have a really good understanding of our fiscal situation, and what our costs are, so that we can make decisions, and I think we have to start right now.

Q: It’s safe to say the district has gone through some turmoil these past few years. How do you plan on breaking that cycle?

A: So it would seem to me that this is part of a longer pattern of three quarters of a decade where we've had four superintendents in seven years. There were really strong feelings last year, and I've met with all the leaders in the district, and I'm meeting with all the community leaders. I think that everyone really wants to move forward and make this a great district. And I feel fortunate to come at a time where that readiness seems to be present.

Q: How will you improve the district’s graduation rates?

A: I hear a lot of people who say they've had a good experience in Albany schools, and I think that the staff are really committed and care a lot about their work. And so it really becomes an alignment issue.

I think the graduation rates have generally been great over time, and I know that the elementaries and middle schools as well have shown a lot of growth here over the last two or three years in terms of what they're putting together to help kids.

But we are really fortunate Rob Saxton and a large committee worked to set the initial priorities in the strategic plan. I feel my responsibility now is to help this district turn the priorities of the strategic plan into a year-over-year-focused improvement process. But what we really want to do is just sustain it.

So it would be my intent that in three years you could take a look and say that was the strategic plan they built and here is what they are doing right now and that we would then have three years to see whether we are improving or not.

Q: How do you plan to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in GAPS?

A: I am fiscally conservative, but I believe that it is really important that we teach tolerance all the way around. I have yet to run into a student or a person that doesn't have full value. And so we want to create a climate where that is honored.

I think tolerance for all is fundamentally important. I think we can do that with who we are as leaders and who we recognize. Albany is changing, and Stayton was changing, demographically. And so if we're going to be responsible for the community of 2035, it calls on education to be a place where that is happening because we will only become more diverse.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Q: How long do you plan on being here?

A: I'm 56 but I'm in good health. I have not yet contemplated what it would mean to live without the purpose of being an educator. And so I would say that the conversation would start at five years if we're able to get things rolling. Then it would be longer because I just enjoy the work.

Related articles: