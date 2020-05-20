OSU joins climate institute

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oregon State announced that it is among three universities chosen to form a new scientific research group on climate sharing federal funding of up to $300 million.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is creating an institute to focus on climate, ocean and coastal challenges through collaboration and shared scientific resources, according to a Wednesday news release. The group will help NOAA expand its research, education and public engagement potential over the next few years.

The Cooperative Institute for Climate, Ocean and Ecosystem Studies, led by the University of Washington with assistance from OSU and the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, will be eligible for the funding for five years, with the possibility of renewal.

According to the release, CICOES will focus on nine targets: climate and ocean variability, change and impacts; earth systems and processes; environmental chemistry and ocean carbon; marine ecosystem observations, analysis and forecasts; ocean and coastal observations; environmental data science; aquaculture science; human dimensions in marine systems; and polar studies.

Scientists in OSU's colleges of Engineering, Science, Agricultural Sciences, and Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences will participate in the group.