Oregon State University held its 150th commencement June 15 in Reser Stadium.
Local students graduating this month from Oregon State include:
BENTON COUNTY
Adair Village: Francis I. Dickson, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Breanna C. Irish, Bachelor of Science, Political Science.
Alsea: Fernando O. Robertson, Bachelor of Science, Electrical and Computer Engineering.
Corvallis: Belaal A. Al-Aghbari, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Chemical Engineering; Dawn M. Alapisco, Master of Arts, Applied Anthropology; Chesapeake Alberti, Master of Arts, English; Rebecca V. Alfaro, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science; Umar A. Alkhamis, Bachelor of Science, Management; Angelica C. Allen, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering; Marwah A. Alzabidi, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering; Ali Y. Alzakariya, Bachelor of Science, Finance; Hayden Anderson, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science;
Jason C. Anderson, Doctor of Philosophy, Civil Engineering; Spencer Ankney, Bachelor of Science, Finance; Jonathan J. Arellano, Bachelor of Science, Finance; Dominique D. Argyres, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Economics; Molly L. Arnold, Master of Science, Forest Ecosystems and Society; Loren E. Ash, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Chelsey J. Attebery, Bachelor of Science, Horticulture; Tony Au, Master of Education, College Student Services Administration; Alexander F. Axelsson, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration;
Shannon A. Bacon, Bachelor of Arts, Liberal Studies; Theodore J. Baglien, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Food Science and Technology; Olivia A. Bailey, Master of Science, Wildlife Science; Alexandra E. Bakkom, Bachelor of Arts, Music; Bradley M. Barnette, Master of Science, Food Science and Technology; Jadyn L. Baskin, Bachelor of Science, Marketing; Taylor A. Bates, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Botany; Malia V. Bauder, Honors Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology;
Lucy L. Bauer, Bachelor of Science, Food Science and Technology; Sarah L. Benham, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Sciences; Hazel R. Betz, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Physics; Jacob J. Bigelow, Master of Science, Education; Jeffery P. Billings, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Sabrina G. Blancarte, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Adrian L. Bloomer, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Computer Science; Justin K. Bolger, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences;
Ashley D. Boyes, Bachelor of Science, Management; Justin O. Briggs, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration; Christopher C. Burton, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Morgan S. Butts, Bachelor of Science, Marketing; Alyssa F. Campbell, Bachelor of Arts, Digital Communication Arts; Leonard J. Campbell, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Food Science and Technology; Ryan T. Casey, Bachelor of Science, Economics; Devin D. Caylor, Bachelor of Science, Marketing; Bradley M. Cecil, Bachelor of Science, Electrical and Computer Engineering;
Alvin Chang, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Chemical Engineering; Michael J. Chaput, Bachelor of Science, Food Science and Technology; Yvette Y. Chau, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Marketing; Erik Chavez, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Speech Communication; Grant E. Choitz, Bachelor of Arts, Music; Ashley M. Chona, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Rachel A. Cihak, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Sciences; Lucas B. Clayton, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Kinesiology;
Robert R. Cleary, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Elisabeth D. Clevenger, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business Management; Andrew Collins, Bachelor of Science, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Michael K. Cook, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources; Kristie S. Counts, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy; Sarah C. Cox, Bachelor of Science, Liberal Studies; Canon Cravens, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Austin M. Cuenca, Bachelor of Science, Ecological Engineering; Julie L. DeDionisio, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine – DVM;
Jessica DeFelice, Master of Public Policy, Public Policy; Kathie D. Dello, Doctor of Philosophy, Environmental Sciences; Alex J. DeMaris, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Robert M. Desaulniers, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Digital Communication Arts; Randall Didion, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy; Eva L. Dod, Bachelor of Science, Sociology; Joseph W. Dolezal, Bachelor of Science, Marketing; Andrew Donaldson, Master of Science, Horticulture; Katrina J. Donovan, Doctor of Philosophy, Materials Science;
No Marie Downing, Bachelor of Science, Sociology; Rylan C. Doyle, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Digital Communication Arts; Simon E. Dudenhoefer, Bachelor of Science, Earth Sciences; Donald L. Dugan II, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, Music; Daphnie C. Dupray, Bachelor of Science, Finance, Bachelor of Science, Business Information Systems; Kathryn T. Duvall, Master of Public Policy, Public Policy; Sidney M. Duvall, Bachelor of Arts, Speech Communication; Carlee S. Emerson, Bachelor of Science, Merchandising Management;
Aubri R. Emmert, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Digital Communication Arts; Jake D. Entrikin, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Electrical and Computer Engineering; William P. Evans, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering; Aradia Farmer, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Geography and Geospatial Science; Javier A. Fernandez-Salvador, Doctor of Philosophy, Horticulture; Kevin R. Fisher, Bachelor of Science, Economics; Tomena M. Flatt, Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies, Speech Communication, Speech Communication, Speech Communication;
Nawal A. Fox, Bachelor of Science, BioHealth Sciences; Evan M. Fridge, Bachelor of Science, Microbiology; Don Frier, Master of Arts, English; Marissa A. Gallegos, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Sean A. Gargan, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Jaymz E. Garriga, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources; Kelli M. Garrison, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Joshua L. Genevro, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences;
Joseph D. Gerhardstein, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Digital Communication Arts; Forest L. Giardina, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering; Reva A. Gillman, Master of Science, Marine Resource Management; Michael S. Giovannoni, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Elizabeth J. Gleason, Bachelor of Arts, Art; Gary Gomez, Bachelor of Science, Marketing; Dana C. Gonzales, Bachelor of Science, Nutrition; Mark A. Graham, Bachelor of Science, Economics; Madison K. Gravley, Bachelor of Science, Biology;
James L. Griffin, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Magna Cum Laude, Graphic Design; Christopher R. Griffith, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration; Rena C. Griffiths, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Computer Science; Ranya Guennoun, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Microbiology; Stefano Guerra, Master of Engineering, Computer Science; Joseph H. Haigh, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Digital Communication Arts; Jessica L. Hailey, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Horticulture;
HyeSu Han, Master of Public Policy, Public Policy; Jonathan R. Harder, Bachelor of Science, Ecological Engineering; Mohamed A. Hassan, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Owen D. Hatch, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Political Science; Aidan Head, Bachelor of Science, Renewable Materials; Connor P. Hennessy, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Kristine G. Hennessy, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Sciences; Daley K. Hess, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Evan M. Hilberg, Doctor of Philosophy, Kinesiology;
Larissa N. Hitzman, Bachelor of Science, Food Science and Technology; Mitchell Hoesing, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Samara B. Hoffman, Bachelor of Science, Nutrition; Alicia M. Holmberg, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Phillip A. Hommes, Bachelor of Arts, Music; Leah S. Houtman, Master of Arts, Applied Anthropology; Logan D. Hubert, Bachelor of Science, Digital Communication Arts; Liping Hu, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Public Health, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Sustainability;
Ian R. Humphreys, Master of Science, Microbiology; Jennifer M. Humphreys, Master of Education, College Student Services Administration; Thomas G. Huster, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Nuclear Engineering; Candrah R. Iademarco, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources; Matthew J. Ippolito, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Benjamin M. Iszler, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics; Kaylin C. Jenkins-Rathbun, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Trevor C. Jenssen, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration;
Adrienne P. Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Digital Communication Arts; Alexander M. Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Amanda M. Johnson, Bachelor of Arts, History; Wyatt S. Johnston, Bachelor of Science, Botany; Carson V. Jones, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy (4-year); Michael J. Jr., Master of Business Administration, Business Administration; Georgia L. Juell, Bachelor of Science, Political Science; Nicholas R. Kapple, Bachelor of Science, Finance; Ahmed T. Kassim, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration;
Keith A. Katko, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration; Eva M. Kauffman, Bachelor of Science, Health Promotion and Health Behavior; Austin C. Kearns, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Bioengineering; Drew K. Kell, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Ryan A. Khalife, Honors Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Political Science, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Economics; Jeremy R. Kirk, Bachelor of Science, Business Information Systems; Andrew Krivoshein, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Sciences;
Nicole H. Krzykawska, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Stephen L. Kyker, Bachelor of Science, Finance; Andrew J. Lade, Master of Public Policy, Public Policy; John M. Lahmann, Doctor of Philosophy, Chemical Engineering; Kin-Ho Lam, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Computer Science; Timothy P. Lam, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Brooke A. Landberg, Master of Arts, English; Olivia M. Langley, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Digital Communication Arts; Emily Larsen, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy;
Adam D. Lauderdale, Bachelor of Science, Food Science and Technology; Jesse L. Lederer, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Noah J. Lee, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Economics; Chun L. Leung, Bachelor of Science, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Kacey R. Little, Bachelor of Science, BioHealth Sciences; Jennifer H. Loomis, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Sciences; David A. Lopez, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration; Jens C. Lovtang, Bachelor of Science, Music;
Cody T. Luck, Bachelor of Arts, Digital Communication Arts; Derek A. Luck, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science; Lin Lu, Honors Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Bioengineering; James M. MacDonald, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science; Armando A. Magana, Bachelor of Science, Horticulture; Moshe D. Mantle, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, Religious Studies; MacKenzie K. Mark-Moser, Master of Science, Geology; Nicole M. Marr, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences;
Brierre N. Marshall, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Mary K. Marshall, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Industrial Engineering; Brendan L. Marvin, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Chemical Engineering; Jason L. McClelland, Doctor of Philosophy, Mathematics; Kieran D. McCullough, Bachelor of Science, Economics; Tiffany D. McFee, Master of Fine Arts, Creative Writing; Ryan T. McGoldrick, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Whitney M. McLain, Bachelor of Science, Finance, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy;
Mike S. McMillan, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Taylor J. Megy, Bachelor of Science, Economics; Katherine B. Melton, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Claire C. Meunier, Master of Public Health, Public Health; Courtney J. Miller, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Dina Milovanovic, Master of Public Policy, Public Policy; Bruce Moffatt, Master of Science, Soil Science; Kevin P. More, Bachelor of Science, History; Suzanna E. Morre, Bachelor of Science, Management;
Ryan M. Nelson, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Samantha Newton, Master of Arts, Environmental Arts and Humanities; Genie T. Nguyen, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Bilal M. Nohad, Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Paige M. Noonan, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Education, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Carter R. O'Brien, Bachelor of Science, Merchandising Management; Chelsey B. Olau, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences;
Holly Omoto, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Animal Sciences; Maya R. Patton, Bachelor of Science, BioHealth Sciences; Giana R. Pearson, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Business Administration; Nathan C. Pederson, Bachelor of Science, Finance, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy; Michael R. Peterman, Bachelor of Science, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences; William E. Pfeil, Master of Science, Education; Tara A. Pierce, Master of Arts, Environmental Arts and Humanities;
Declan X. Pizzino, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Environmental Sciences; Chance A. Plunk, Professional Science Master, Environmental Sciences; Amanda Pollick, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Michelle A. Pombrol, Master of Science, Microbiology; Tiana M. Posler, Bachelor of Arts, History; Thomas T. Powell, Master of Athletic Training, Athletic Training; Rachael H. Proch, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Sciences; Michael D. Puchalla, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Psychology;
Adam C. Puckette, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Whitney L. Rader, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Jamie C. Raffety, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Jason J. Rice, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering; Alexander Rich, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Digital Communication Arts; Ellie C. Ritson, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Kayla M. Roberts, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Amy S. Robinson, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Taylor D. Robinson, Bachelor of Science, Zoology;
Zoey S. Rochefort, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Jacob W. Rogers, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Bachelor of Science, Physics; Jonathan R. Rosa, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration; Ann E. Ross, Doctor of Philosophy, Ocean, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences; Seth D. Rothbard, Master of Public Health, Public Health; Justin W. Rouleau, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Management; Nancy K. Royer, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine -- DVM;
Matthew R. Rueben, Doctor of Philosophy, Robotics; Dana L. Sanders, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Krystina D. SanGiovanni, Master of Arts Teaching, Teaching; Ian E. Sargent, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Industrial Engineering; Merisa J. Schilke, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Nina I. Schmitz, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Management; Ethan E. Schniedermeyer, Master of Science, Wildlife Science; Kevin T. Schultz, Master of Education, College Student Services Administration;
Samuel J. Scottaline, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Tanner A. Scott, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources; Lily M. Shellhammer, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Computer Science; Kelsey A. Shelton, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cum Laude, Graphic Design; Bradley W. Shepard, Honors Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Philosophy, Honors Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Speech Communication; Jordan M. Short, Bachelor of Science, Tourism, Recreation, and Adventure Leadership;
Tyler D. Shults, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Speech Communication; Zbigniew A. Sikora, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Microbiology; Stewart W. Simmons, Bachelor of Science, Crop and Soil Science; Michelle D. Snyder, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy (4-year); Grace L. Spann, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Ecological Engineering; Nicolas R. Spatafora, Bachelor of Science, Food Science and Technology; Cameron C. Spencer, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Anthropology;
James R. Spiegelberg, Bachelor of Arts, Speech Communication; Jenna S. Stack, Doctor of Philosophy, Zoology; Samantha L. Stein, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology; Alexandra Stepanova, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Business Administration; Mark A. Stephens, Master of Science, Statistics; Tristan H. Stickle, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Agricultural Sciences; Alyssa L. Stillian, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Mechanical Engineering; Patrick A. Storment, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, Political Science;
Hannah A. Tacke, Master of Public Health, Public Health; Kevin I. Takamori, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Chemical Engineering; Aylmer Tan, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Biology; Joseph N. Tang, Doctor of Philosophy, Chemistry; Cheliss V. Thayer, Master of Fine Arts, Creative Writing; Tasman D. Thenell, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Computer Science; Marisa L. Thierheimer, Honors Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Chemical Engineering;
Katelynn M. Thrall, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Ecological Engineering; Quinn S. Toyooka, Bachelor of Science, Merchandising Management; Anthony D. Tyrrell, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Brandon M. Urey, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, Digital Communication Arts; Kris I. Valley, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering; Dan Van Horn, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Computer Science; Hoa Van Nguyen, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude, Political Science;
Emma J. Van Order, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Nicolene Van Rooyen, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; John P. V, Bachelor of Science, Sociology; Samantha L. Voeller, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Noah D. Vulfson, Bachelor of Arts, Music; Kellen R. Wake, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Daniel T. Wales, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science; Paul C. Weaver, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cum Laude, Graphic Design;
Elsie M. Weisshaar, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Ecological Engineering; Justin B. Whitton, Bachelor of Science, Political Science; John R. Wickwire, Bachelor of Science, Political Science; Tyler H. Wilson, Master of Arts Teaching, Teaching; Milika K. Wily-Matagi, Bachelor of Science, Economics; Katelyn M. Windom, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Joshua R. Winnett, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Business Administration; Jared R. Withrow, Bachelor of Science, Energy Systems Engineering;
Christopher A. Wohlwend, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Computer Science; Miriam Wojtas, Honors Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies; Jordan L. Wolf, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Kaiwen Yang, Bachelor of Science, Design and Innovation Management; Ilsa J. Young, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry; Diane M. Zentgraf, Master of Science, Applied Anthropology; Chenyu Zhou, Bachelor of Science, Finance; Michelle H. Zhou, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Microbiology.
Monroe: Adam N. Borycki, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Aidan S. Carson, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Computer Science; Sara N. Mintonye, Bachelor of Arts, History; Hikaru D. Saito, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology.
Philomath: Aaron J. Asunsolo, Bachelor of Science, Finance; Logan M. Bernart, Master of Science, Wood Science; Rika T. Bierek, Master of Public Health, Public Health; Zoe M. Clegg, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Applied Visual Arts; Devin Z. Daeschel, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Microbiology; Breanna L. Davis, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Benjamin M. Dodge, Bachelor of Science, Finance; Anne M. Esterberg, Bachelor of Science, Psychology;
Hayley C. Fields, Bachelor of Science, Management; Matthew T. Gerding, Bachelor of Science, Management; Aaron J. Goschie, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Physics; Stephanie K. Grissom, Master of Science, Comparative Health Sciences; John T. Hanson, Master of Science, Kinesiology; Karima A. Hobbs, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Lillie G. Hoffman, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Chemical Engineering; Leland M. Holden, Bachelor of Science, Music; Kristen L. Holderman, Bachelor of Science, Management;
Aaron D. Kildea, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Megan L. Kilgore, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Sociology; James A. Knowles, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Economics; Colleen J. Kutzler, Honors Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Animal Sciences; Michelle A. Kutzler, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration; Shea B. Looper, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Education, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Walker A. Maddalozzo, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering;
Brenna R. Marshall, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Camille F. Miedema, Bachelor of Science, Management; Iva I. Murphree, Bachelor of Science, Finance; Melanie F. Nichol, Master of Arts, Applied Anthropology; Trevor J. Rose, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Mechanical Engineering; Susan R. Rowe, Doctor of Philosophy, Environmental Science; Megan E. Schmidt, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Sydney A. Seim, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Animal Sciences;
Mikayla K. Stark, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Spanish, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Tres A. Tinkle, Bachelor of Science, Speech Communication; Eleas M. Wu, Master of Science, Comparative Health Sciences.
LINN COUNTY
Albany: Luis E. Acosta, Bachelor of Science, Music; Samuel B. Aman, Bachelor of Arts, Speech Communication; Kristen L. Andrews, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Economics; Michael E. Andrews, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Bachelor of Science, Management; Nafiz M. Azam, Bachelor of Science, Finance, Bachelor of Science, Management; Roy R. Babb, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy (4-year); Shannon M. Baker, Bachelor of Science, Sociology; Haley L. Baske, Bachelor of Science, Interior Design;
Austin L. Bayne, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Rebecca M. Bednarz, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration; Samuel R. Bonner, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Mitchell S. Bowen, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy; Jonathan W. Boyd, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources; Tara R. Brenneman, Bachelor of Science, Economics; Taryn M. Brevig, Bachelor of Science, Speech Communication; Sterling M. Bristow, Bachelor of Science, Management; Matthias J. Brumbaugh, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design;
Paige N. Burchfield, Bachelor of Science, Finance; Kimberly R. Burrows, Bachelor of Science, Merchandising Management; Jonathan C. Campbell, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Forestry; Logan R. Chytraus, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Brandon M. Clegg, Bachelor of Arts, English; Amanda M. Conner, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Keaton M. Corrado, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business Management;
Leticia M. Cortez, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Shaelyn C. Cox, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude, Sociology; Austin G. Culver, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Accountancy; Nicole C. Daugherty, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Jordan T. Davis, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Computer Science; Michael W. DeOlus, Bachelor of Science, Business Information Systems;
Michael C. Devin, Honors Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Mechanical Engineering; Kiersten Doggett, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Agricultural Sciences; Sean M. Dooley, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Digital Communication Arts; Ryan A. Dozler, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, BioHealth Sciences; Kali J. Dresser, Professional Science Master, Environmental Sciences; Collin T. Durling, Master of Public Health, Public Health; Harrison R. Edwards, Bachelor of Science, Management; Nehemiah T. Edwards, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science;
Athena M. Eisenbrandt, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Briana M. Ellis, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Bachelor of Science, Finance; Samantha M. Farmer, Bachelor of Science, Merchandising Management; Isaac D. Fieland, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Artemas Y. Finnell, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Hannah N. Fitz, Bachelor of Science, Digital Communication Arts; Katharina M. Fletcher, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Kyra C. Forester, Master of Science, Agricultural Education;
Tristin N. Fraga, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Marita A. Franco, Bachelor of Arts, Speech Communication; Brady A. Fry, Master of Engineering, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Christie J. Gangewer, Bachelor of Science, Merchandising Management; Daniel J. Garlock, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Raslan Godar, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Heron Golfetto-Dorr, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Madison M. Gonzales, Bachelor of Science, Education, Bachelor of Science, Liberal Studies; Jaimie Green, Bachelor of Science, Bioresource Research;
Alexandra G. Guerrero, Bachelor of Science, Bioengineering; Bailey M. Gulstrom, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Rosita A. Gutierrez, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Accountancy; Logan A. Hagen, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration; Nishana J. Hamann, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude, Education, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude, English; Jessica G. Hardenburger, Bachelor of Science, Management; Kara A. Hartman, Master of Science, Data Analytics; Dakotah R. Hinrichs, Bachelor of Science, Sociology;
Cordell Hobbs Jr., Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Sydnie A. Hornabrook, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Caroline A. Hume, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Tilly T. Irwin, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Shane P. James, Master of Science, Applied Anthropology; Acacia J. Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Animal Sciences; Lauren N. Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Apparel Design Deborah V. Jones, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration;
Robert J. Jr., Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Education; Anthony Kahn, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Finance, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Management; Michael J. Ketsdever, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude, Political Science; Douglas A. Keys, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering; Mitchell H. Keys, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Nuclear Engineering; Lauren R. Kimura, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science; Meghan M. King, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Kinesiology;
Nathan D. Kinkade, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, BioHealth Sciences; Raquel G. Kinser, Bachelor of Science, Management; Jonah R. Koerner, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Accountancy; Charles D. Koll, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, Economics, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Computer Science; Robert F. Koll, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Holly A. Koltvedt, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy; Jeffery D. Lehn, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy;
Christian A. Linares, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy; Rosalie S. Lingo, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Applied Visual Arts; Shane Lissy, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Sierra Lynn, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Matthew L. Makinson, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Sciences; Alec S. Marlega, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, History; Carmen McCormack, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Magna Cum Laude, Applied Visual Arts;
Cameron B. McDaniel, Bachelor of Science, Food Science and Technology; Cord A. Meados, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Computer Science; Joshua M. Mellander, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy (4-year); Angela M. Mellison, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Sarah J. Merrill, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Engineering; Scott A. Merrill, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; John-Paul B. Molden, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Alex D. Mowdy, Bachelor of Science, Public Health;
Ellie E. Nazzaro, Doctor of Philosophy, Pharmaceutical Sciences; Megan Neff, Bachelor of Science, Nutrition; Brandon P. Neperud, Bachelor of Science, Marketing; Arielle C. Nuÿez, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Raushell M. Palmer, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy; Brittany Parsegian, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science; Lindsay Pautsch, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Bioresource Research; Peter T. Perlot, Bachelor of Science, Political Science; Adrienne E. Peters, Bachelor of Arts, Speech Communication; Aaron Peterschmidt, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Microbiology;
Christopher M. Philipson, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Management; Jo A. Pierce, Bachelor of Science, Music; Hannah R. Price, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Accountancy; Lawrenze R. Raymundo, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Riley E. Rimer, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Computer Science; Emily L. Rochelle, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Griffen L. Rogers, Bachelor of Science, Ecological Engineering; Katelynn E. Rogers, Bachelor of Science, Psychology;
Eric A. Russell, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Music; Cameron S. Ruter, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics; Briggs M. Rybolt, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Daniel Salazar-Garcia, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Stephen Sandridge, Bachelor of Science, Management; Adam G. Schamp, Bachelor of Science, Economics; Justin J. Silbernagel, Bachelor of Science, Education; Carson J. Silsby, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering; Eric D. Slyter, Bachelor of Science, Food Science and Technology; Morgan M. Smith, Bachelor of Science, Sociology;
Eric C. Snyder, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy; Leia E. Song, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Psychology; Anna Sponcey, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Trisha L. Squires, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy; Chase Stanton, Bachelor of Science, Earth Sciences; Cole T. Stumbough, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Liberal Studies; Christina K. Thome, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Ashley M. Torgerson, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences;
Cora L. Tree, Bachelor of Science, Management; Kyle J. Tyler, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Jason A. Ukaoma, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Lauren H. Volbeda, Bachelor of Science, Microbiology; Morgan J. Volbeda, Bachelor of Science, Education, Bachelor of Science, Microbiology; Scott D. Warren, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering; Cody D. Werst, Bachelor of Science, Sociology; Carson P. Wetherell, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy; Tamra S. Wiggins-Wahlert, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Anthropology;
Amelia Yeager, Master of Science, Water Resources Engineering; David M. Zielke, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Music.
Brownsville: Mikayla R. Crompton, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Taylor A. Moore, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Mechanical Engineering.
Crabtree: Brianna L. Sparks, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering.
Crawfordsville: Patrick L. Long, Bachelor of Arts, History; Veronica L. Williams, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources.
Halsey: Danial D. Stutz, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Sustainability.
Harrisburg: Alyssa J. Freeman, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Education, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, English; Preston Q. Green, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration, Master of Science, Sustainable Forest Management; Boaz L. Kelson, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics; Alexandra N. Moran, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Carol J. Moreno, Bachelor of Science, Political Science;
Courtney L. Paredes, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Natassia E. Ruse, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine -- DVM.
Lebanon: David W. Baugh, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Tyler A. Berg, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Emily G. Burke, Master of Natural Resources, Natural Resources; Samantha J. Burroughs, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Food Science and Technology; Mick Carter, Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Cameron R. Cox, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Finance; Nathan W. Diebel, Honors Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude, History; Jennifer R. Gerig, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business Management;
Garron A. Gray, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Mathematics; Whitney M. Grizzle, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Mathematics; Alejandra Gutierrez, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Kelsey G. Josi, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources; Stephanie N. Kelley, Bachelor of Science, History; Anthony D. Langford, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering; Tate O. Lay, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Jennifer J. Lima, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Education, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Liberal Studies;
Allen C. Ma, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science; Abigail E. Mars, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Psychology; Nicole E. Meads, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Management; Kevin L. Meek, Bachelor of Science, Forest Engineering; Keira V. Napieralski, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Brett A. Nibler, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy (four-year); Orin L. Osborne, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, BioHealth Sciences; Samuel M. Patterson, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration;
Danyelle Petermen, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Zachary T. Peters, Bachelor of Science, Economics; Christopher M. Pomeroy, Bachelor of Science, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Jacob D. Potter, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Marisa A. Puentes, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Ellen M. Purkerson, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Jacob T. Rappe, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Management; Nathan L. Reed, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources; Riam Sangdoung, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science;
Lexi G. Smallwood, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Kordell L. Sommer, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Economics; Samantha D. Spencer, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Dominic L. Squires, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Environmental Sciences; Shamanjit K. Sranna, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Melinda E. Stocking, Master of Counseling, Counseling; Michael A. Swanson, Master of Engineering, Mechanical Engineering;
Nicholas A. Thoms, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Bachelor of Science, Marketing; Mathew C. Tracy, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Molly M. Underwood, Bachelor of Science, Animal Sciences; Andrew J. Vandetta, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources; Jackson T. Wells, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science.
Lyons: Christopher S. Cremer, Bachelor of Science, Earth Sciences; Brian M. Warnicke, Bachelor of Science, Economics.
Scio: Bailey M. Broadbent, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business Management; Jason P. Collins, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy (four-year); Connor L. Farrell, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science; Jonathan W. Fetterley, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration; Bonnie L. Gisler, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources; Sarah A. Jarvis, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; William C. Ortiz, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Crop and Soil Science;
Cristal V. Torres, Bachelor of Science, Crop and Soil Science; Beverly J. Young, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, Liberal Studies.
Shedd: Stephen M. Rist, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration.
Sweet Home: Jarid J. Adams, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Education, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, History; Ashley N. Cota, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Nanette M. Holmes, Bachelor of Science, Education, Bachelor of Science, Liberal Studies; Haley L. Kent, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Sciences; Cherri R. Marin, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Sciences; Hannah M. Mather, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; David H. Miller III, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration;
Justin J. Rice, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering; David M. Skeen, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Madeline J. Tyler, Bachelor of Science, Microbiology; Andrew T. Worley, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences.
Tangent: Josiah A. Breen, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Lindsey J. Neal-Fryman, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business Management, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Sciences; Nicholas D. Pugliese, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Computer Science; Carly S. Storm, Bachelor of Science, Marketing.