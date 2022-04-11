Oregon State University increases tuition, financial aid

Oregon State University tuition will increase for the 2022-23 academic year, with a 4.5% increase for new undergraduate students and a 3.5% increase for returning undergraduate students in the fall.

The OSU Board of Trustees unanimously approved the increase during its Friday, April 8 meeting.

At the same time, financial aid will increase by $11 million, with a total of $84 million being provided by the university.

“Setting tuition rates is among the most difficult and complex topics that the board of trustees faces annually,” interim-OSU President Becky Johnson said in a statement. “Setting tuition is done with great sensitivity, and helps to support student success and other university initiatives, while taking into consideration state funding for higher education and anticipated inflation.

"We see the impact that tuition and fees have on many students and their families, and in response, the university will provide yet another significant increase in financial aid.”

Here is the breakdown of the average yearly increases:

Returning resident undergraduate students: $360

Returning nonresident undergraduate students who enrolled in 2021 or before: $1,035

Nonresident undergraduate students who enrolled in the 2022 academic year: $1,080

New resident undergraduate students: $450

New nonresident undergraduate students: $1,395

There will be no tuition increase for resident graduate students, but there will be a 3.5% increase for nonresident graduate students.

Tuition rates for pharmacy and veterinary medicine students on the Corvallis campus and physical therapy students at OSU-Cascades will increase 3.5%. Rates will not increase for professional master’s degree programs in fine arts, counseling and teaching at OSU-Cascades.

The university is working to create a web-based tuition calculator to help students understand how their tuition will be impacted over time.

