SWEET HOME — Students at Hawthorne Elementary in Sweet Home will come back to school this fall through a new entryway, thanks to school district facilities crews.
The Sweet Home School District is remodeling the school's entrance and installing the district's first elementary buzz-in vestibule entrance this summer. Work is being funded with district long-term maintenance funds.The expected cost is $40,000.
Visitors to the school will be buzzed in to the new entryway, and must check in at the office before they will be allowed through a second set of doorways into the main portion of the school, said Josh Darwood, the district's director of facilities.
Foster, Holley and Sweet Home Junior High schools are scheduled for similar entrance remodels.
The junior high also will get almost a complete makeover, thanks to a voter-approved bond measure last May for $4 million in bond sales. The district will receive $4 million in matching funds from the state to allow for $8 million. Work is to be completed at the junior high sometime next year.
Sweet Home residents said in a 2017 poll they wanted to improve security at Sweet Home schools, many of which have multiple doors to the outdoors or offices where the front entrance can't easily be seen.
That won't be the case at Hawthorne. Not only will the main office be right at the front, but the principal's office, which used to be at the rear of the building, now will share that space, Darwood said.
The renovated space also will house a conference room and health room. All will be separated by a wall from the school's library, which used to share the office space.
While district crews are working on the front space, workers with T. Gerding Construction are completing repairs to make the building stronger in case of an earthquake.
Sweet Home received grants of approximately $1.5 million from the Oregon Infrastructure Finance Authority last year to do seismic upgrades at Foster, Hawthorne and Holley elementary schools. The other two schools should be finished during summer 2019.
Waylon Lundin, a superintendent with Gerding, said the challenge is to, essentially, make the building into one big piece so it will move together in case of a quake, rather than having pieces separate and fall, threatening the safety of those below.
To that end, work involves a new roof, which is "tied" to the foundation through shear walls: five inside the building, nine on the north exterior side, four in the back and three more around the gym.
The plan is to have everything completed for an open house scheduled for Aug. 30.
Darwood said he's most excited about the school's new windows, which bring in more light and are more energy-efficient.
Justin Tow, 20, who's working on the district's summer crew before going back to his studies at Corban University in Salem, remembers what the old Hawthorne looked like. He spent seven years at the school: kindergarten through sixth grade.
"It's going to be really cool," he said. "It kinda needed to be done."
Jeff Landtroop, another member of the maintenance crew, spent a year at Hawthorne himself, as a fourth-grader. He said it's fun to be working on a school he knew as a child.
"You can look at it and say, I helped be a part of that," he said.
